Staff celebrate as Suffolk care home's rating improves

PUBLISHED: 05:30 17 December 2019

Staff at Woodbridge Lodge Care Home are delighted to achieve their

Staff at Woodbridge Lodge Care Home are delighted to achieve their "good" rating after a CQC inspection. Pictures: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

Archant

Staff at a care home in Woodbridge are celebrating after gaining a much improved rating following a Care Quality Commission (CQC) check up.

Woodbridge Lodge Care Home had previously received a "requires improvement" rating after a prior CQC check in February this year.

The home, which is run by Kingsley Healthcare, received good ratings in three areas of the report including its effectiveness, caring and responsive qualities but inspectors were concerned about safety at the home and whether it was well-led, leading to both areas being labelled as needing improvement.

The report concluded that the service was not consistently safe and suggested that there was a "lack of safe systems and management oversight".

However, inspectors have reviewed the care home again and found the service, in Burkitt Road, to be caring, well-led, safe, responsive and effective pushing their rating in to the "good" category.

Manager Jill Harris said: "It's been a real team effort and we are delighted to have been rated good in every category.

"We are proud to be highly regarded as a friendly home offering really good person centred care. The positive way we are regarded by the local community is reflected in heart-warming reviews on Carehome.co.uk."

Inspectors observed that people were treated with respect, kindness and compassion and one resident told them: "Staff do care, they are great."

One relative said their loved one enjoyed the "beautiful" garden and was impressed by the variety of activities and trips out while residents told inspectors they felt safe in the home.

Residents were able to enjoy a variety of activities and inpsectors noted that music sessions, a card-making workshop and a performance by an Elvis impressionist were enjoyed during their visit.

The report also praised leadership at Woodbridge Lodge and observed that staff understood their roles and were happy to work there as part of a team.

Woodbridge Lodge can accommodate up to 32 people in one adapted building, providing personal care and people living with dementia, alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

At the time of inspection there were 29 people living at the home.

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

WATCH: 'Flabbergasted' traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Ipswich Town's 2018/19 accounts: Player sales allowed Marcus Evans to limit his losses during relegation season

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

North Stander: We're all still behind you, Paul – but here's why we're worried

Cole Skuse gets the better of Lucas Tomlinson to cross into the box. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village 'angry' after appeal against 229 homes is rejected

East Bergholt Parish Council have had their appeal against the 200 homes rejected. Picture: ARCHANT

