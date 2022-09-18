News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Buckingham Palace please': The day Pauline met the Queen

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 12:00 PM September 18, 2022
Pauline Moore was invited to the Buckingham Palace where she met the Queen

Pauline Moore was invited to the Buckingham Palace where she met the Queen - Credit: Woodbridge Lodge/PA/Archant

A Woodbridge care home resident has shared her memories of meeting the Queen at a garden party in Buckingham Palace. 

Pauline Moore, a Woodbridge Lodge resident, was very upset to hear the news of the Queen’s passing away, especially after meeting Elizabeth II a few years ago. 

The 85-year-old is former teacher at the private Woodbridge School and was invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace due to her involvement with the Woodbridge Society. 

Pauline said: “I had received my degree from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as well as The Queen Mother years before. 

Pauline Moore, 85, a Woodbridge Lodge resident

Pauline Moore, 85, a Woodbridge Lodge resident - Credit: Woodbridge Lodge

“I also saw Princess Anne when she was a Royal visitor at Felixstowe College when I was teaching there.” 

Pauline remembers every detail from the day when she met Her Majesty The Queen.  

The Queen relaxes in the gardens of Dounside House, Tarland, Aberdeenshire today (Tuesday). Dounsid

The Queen relaxes in the gardens of Dounside House, Tarland, Aberdeenshire today (Tuesday). Dounside House is owned by the MacRobert Trust and is a guest house for officers of all three Armed services. EDI POOL Photo by Chris bacon/PA - Credit: PA

She said: “It was a lovely sunny day. I had come from Norfolk, where we were on holiday, and luckily had a suitable outfit – but had to buy a hat.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Live: How Town's 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday unfolded
  2. 2 Pedestrian dies after 'serious' crash on A14
  3. 3 Planning appeal ends into 69 mobile homes for Suffolk village
  1. 4 Firefighters tackling large fire at former Suffolk airfield
  2. 5 BBC stars past and present attend Bill Turnbull's funeral in Suffolk
  3. 6 McKenna's verdict on 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday
  4. 7 38 more of Suffolk’s oldest surnames – and what they mean
  5. 8 A14 remains closed for police investigations following fatal crash
  6. 9 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-2 Wednesday draw
  7. 10 Stu says: Six observations following 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday

 “I took a taxi from the station and the driver was thrilled. He said he had waited all his life for someone to say, ‘Buckingham Palace, please.'

 “I walked through the Palace, escorted by a footman, out onto the great terraced area and down onto the lawn. 

 “The sun shone, drinks were provided and people chatted amicably as the Queen moved from group to group. 

 “She was so friendly, so interested in what her guests were doing with their lives, and made the occasion really enjoyable.” 

Pauline values her memories of Queen Elizabeth II and happily shares them with her fellow residents and care home staff. 

The Queen
Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

Fran Smith lost nine and a half stone and took part in a bodybuilding competition

Bodybuilder, 56, claims podium place after 10-year weight-loss journey

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
Simon Edwards, owner and chef at the new Bistro @47a in Woodbridge.

Customers flock to new Suffolk restaurant selling ‘old-fashioned’ food 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Rail services between Ipswich and London are cancelled due to damage to overhead wires

Suffolk Live News

Train services between Ipswich and London cancelled

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Red Lion Great Bricett

Planning and Development

Plans to convert well-known vegetarian pub into a family home refused again

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon