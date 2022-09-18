'Buckingham Palace please': The day Pauline met the Queen

Pauline Moore was invited to the Buckingham Palace where she met the Queen - Credit: Woodbridge Lodge/PA/Archant

A Woodbridge care home resident has shared her memories of meeting the Queen at a garden party in Buckingham Palace.

Pauline Moore, a Woodbridge Lodge resident, was very upset to hear the news of the Queen’s passing away, especially after meeting Elizabeth II a few years ago.

The 85-year-old is former teacher at the private Woodbridge School and was invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace due to her involvement with the Woodbridge Society.

Pauline said: “I had received my degree from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as well as The Queen Mother years before.

Pauline Moore, 85, a Woodbridge Lodge resident - Credit: Woodbridge Lodge

“I also saw Princess Anne when she was a Royal visitor at Felixstowe College when I was teaching there.”

Pauline remembers every detail from the day when she met Her Majesty The Queen.

The Queen relaxes in the gardens of Dounside House, Tarland, Aberdeenshire today (Tuesday). Dounside House is owned by the MacRobert Trust and is a guest house for officers of all three Armed services. EDI POOL Photo by Chris bacon/PA - Credit: PA

She said: “It was a lovely sunny day. I had come from Norfolk, where we were on holiday, and luckily had a suitable outfit – but had to buy a hat.

“I took a taxi from the station and the driver was thrilled. He said he had waited all his life for someone to say, ‘Buckingham Palace, please.'

“I walked through the Palace, escorted by a footman, out onto the great terraced area and down onto the lawn.

“The sun shone, drinks were provided and people chatted amicably as the Queen moved from group to group.

“She was so friendly, so interested in what her guests were doing with their lives, and made the occasion really enjoyable.”

Pauline values her memories of Queen Elizabeth II and happily shares them with her fellow residents and care home staff.