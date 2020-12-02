Maltings transformation plans given approval by council

Proposals show what the Maltings in Woodbridge could look like once renovated Picture: Curry-Hyde LLP, CGI by Daniel Fisher Archant

Plans to transform a former maltings building in the centre of a riverside town have been approved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An inside view of one of the Maltings properties Picture: Curry-Hyde LLP, CGI by Daniel Fisher An inside view of one of the Maltings properties Picture: Curry-Hyde LLP, CGI by Daniel Fisher

East Suffolk Council has approved the plans to renovate the former Woodbridge Maltings site on Quay Street and create a new building behind it.

The former Maltings site has stood empty since the 1970s when it was used as a dance hall and assembly rooms when it stopped being used for its original purpose in the 1950s.

The two spaces would then be split into two town houses and seven apartments, which would range from one to three bedrooms. The council received 15 responses to the application three of which were positive and the rest negative. A number of concerns were raised by those living in nearby Crown Place particularly in regards to access. “Access on to Crown Place would involve crossing land which for many years has been under the control of, and maintained by, the Association,” read a statement sent by the Crown Place Residents’ Association.

You may also want to watch:

The Woodbridge Society said it approved of the building’s restoration but called for the application’s rejection because of its potential impact on residents.

Planners at the council disagreed with some of the residents’ concerns. “It is not considered the proposals will cause harm to the amenity of neighbours by reason of loss of light or overshadowing,” read a report to the council from planners.

“Neither is it considered the building would be unduly overbearing given its distance from the boundary and the varying heights of the building which help break up its mass and bulk.”

They added that the plan was “considered to be a sustainable form of development” as it looked to “ensure the long term preservation of a designated heritage asset ‘at risk’.”

The Maltings car park as it could look once renovated Picture:Curry-Hyde LLP, CGI by Daniel Fisher The Maltings car park as it could look once renovated Picture:Curry-Hyde LLP, CGI by Daniel Fisher

The application was approved by East Suffolk Council.

Charles Curry-Hyde, the Australian-registered architect behind the plans, said: “We are delighted that this permit has been granted. “We have spent a great deal of time refining the design in consultation with neighbours and the planning team at East Suffolk and believe that the quality of the finished building will reflect that.”