Maltings transformation plans given approval by council
PUBLISHED: 05:30 03 December 2020
Archant
Plans to transform a former maltings building in the centre of a riverside town have been approved.
East Suffolk Council has approved the plans to renovate the former Woodbridge Maltings site on Quay Street and create a new building behind it.
The former Maltings site has stood empty since the 1970s when it was used as a dance hall and assembly rooms when it stopped being used for its original purpose in the 1950s.
The two spaces would then be split into two town houses and seven apartments, which would range from one to three bedrooms. The council received 15 responses to the application three of which were positive and the rest negative. A number of concerns were raised by those living in nearby Crown Place particularly in regards to access. “Access on to Crown Place would involve crossing land which for many years has been under the control of, and maintained by, the Association,” read a statement sent by the Crown Place Residents’ Association.
You may also want to watch:
The Woodbridge Society said it approved of the building’s restoration but called for the application’s rejection because of its potential impact on residents.
Planners at the council disagreed with some of the residents’ concerns. “It is not considered the proposals will cause harm to the amenity of neighbours by reason of loss of light or overshadowing,” read a report to the council from planners.
“Neither is it considered the building would be unduly overbearing given its distance from the boundary and the varying heights of the building which help break up its mass and bulk.”
They added that the plan was “considered to be a sustainable form of development” as it looked to “ensure the long term preservation of a designated heritage asset ‘at risk’.”
The application was approved by East Suffolk Council.
Charles Curry-Hyde, the Australian-registered architect behind the plans, said: “We are delighted that this permit has been granted. “We have spent a great deal of time refining the design in consultation with neighbours and the planning team at East Suffolk and believe that the quality of the finished building will reflect that.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.