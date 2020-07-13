First look at stunning images of proposed development ‘eyesore’ building

An inside view of one of the Maltings properties Picture: Curry-Hyde LLP, CGI by Daniel Fisher Archant

New images of plans to turn a town eyesore into brand new homes have been unveiled.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The outside of the Maltings car park as it looks now Picture:Curry-Hyde LLP The outside of the Maltings car park as it looks now Picture:Curry-Hyde LLP

Images showing the proposed changes at the former Crown Maltings building in Woodbridge have been released for the first time.

The former Maltings has stood empty since the 1970s when it was used as a dance hall and assembly rooms when it stopped being used for its original purpose in the 1950s.

The proposals would see the former Maltings building restored and a new building created behind it.

The two spaces would then be split into two town houses and seven apartments, which would range from one to three bedrooms.

Proposals show what the Maltings in Woodbridge could look like once renovated Picture: Curry-Hyde LLP, CGI by Daniel Fisher Proposals show what the Maltings in Woodbridge could look like once renovated Picture: Curry-Hyde LLP, CGI by Daniel Fisher

The new images show the building’s kiln and barley stacking areas transformed but with some details, like the kiln flooring restored to their former glory.

Australian- registered architect Charles Curry-Hyde, who has been working on the project for over a year with his clients said that they had been working hard to ensure the renovation work was done in a sensitive way.

“We have treated it like a Grade I listed building,” said Mr Curry-Hyde.

The images also show the restored exterior of the building, which currently has issues with decaying brickwork.

The Maltings car park as it could look once renovated Picture:Curry-Hyde LLP, CGI by Daniel Fisher The Maltings car park as it could look once renovated Picture:Curry-Hyde LLP, CGI by Daniel Fisher

Again Mr Curry-Hyde said it had been important for his clients to ensure the building was restored carefully and blended in with its surroundings.

“We wanted to make it feel like it had could have been there the whole time,” said Mr Curry Hyde.

A planning application for the site is expected to be sent to East Suffolk Council imminently.

If approved, Mr Curry-Hyde said he believed the new properties could go to market from the end of next year.

MORE: Unused town building could be turned into new homes