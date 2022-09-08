Great Expectations for man embarking on seven-hour Dickens readathon

A reading enthusiast will be donning Victorian dress for a seven-hour Dickens readathon in Woodbridge Thoroughfare this weekend. - Credit: Home-Start in Suffolk

A Charles Dickens enthusiast will be donning Victorian dress and reading one of the author's classics for seven hours in Woodbridge Thoroughfare this weekend.

Ashley Meyer has set himself the challenge of reading Charles Dickens' Great Expectations aloud to raise money for family support charity Home-Start in Suffolk.

On Saturday, September 10, from 10am to 5pm, Ashley will be dressing in Victorian clothing and reading the Charles Dickens classic in the Woodbridge Thoroughfare.

"I have chosen to read Great Expectations by Charles Dickens as the great novelist was an enthusiastic supporter of child welfare causes in the 1850s," said Ashley.

"I thought this would be a fun and unusual thing to do to help raise awareness of the work of Home-Start in Suffolk and to help raise vital funds so they continue to do amazing work with local families."

Ashley has been a volunteer for Home-Start in Suffolk for the past three years and said: "I can think of nothing more important than the wellbeing of our families and young children.

"Following completing the excellent training that Home-Start provides their volunteers, I have supported several local families by regular visits or phone calls during the pandemic. It has been wonderful to see the difference the support has made to them."

Home-Start in Suffolk fundraising and marketing manager Alison Watson said: "When Ashley approached us about his Readathon, we thought it was a lovely idea.

"It is something a little bit different and certainly in the spirit of our links with education and encouraging a love of reading. We are looking forward to supporting him on the day with his fundraising efforts!"

Alison added: "It would be great to see some support for Ashley throughout the day from the local community too, so if you are able to come along and listen to Ashley as he reads from Great Expectations – we'd love to see you there."