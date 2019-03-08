Breaking

Man found dead in Woodbridge flat

The man was found in a flat in Theatre Street, Woodbridge, by emergency services Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man has been found dead in a flat in Woodbridge.

The body of a man, whose age is not yet known, was discovered in sheltered housing accommodation in Theatre Street, at about 5.45pm today, August 8.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary confirmed police attended the scene in Theatre Street and that they are treating the incident as a case of sudden death.

Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the scene just after 6pm.

Five fire crews were sent to the flat, two from Ipswich, one from Woodbridge, one from Haverhill and one from Orford.

Firefighters began to leave the scene at 7pm.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

More to follow.