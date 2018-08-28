Missing 83-year-old found by river

Missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge has been found Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Missing Woodbridge man Joseph Clark was checked over by paramedics after being found by the River Deben.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Clark was found at Kyson Point by the River Deben Picture: JOHN WRIGHT Mr Clark was found at Kyson Point by the River Deben Picture: JOHN WRIGHT

Joseph Clark, 83, was reported missing after he was last seen outside the Post Office at the Turban Centre in Woodbridge on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, he was located shortly before 9.30pm on Wednesday evening at Kyson Point by the River Deben.

Mr Clark was attended to by an ambulance, but it is not clear whether he was taken to hospital.