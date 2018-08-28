Missing 83-year-old found by river
PUBLISHED: 06:45 08 November 2018
Archant
Missing Woodbridge man Joseph Clark was checked over by paramedics after being found by the River Deben.
Joseph Clark, 83, was reported missing after he was last seen outside the Post Office at the Turban Centre in Woodbridge on Wednesday afternoon.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, he was located shortly before 9.30pm on Wednesday evening at Kyson Point by the River Deben.
Mr Clark was attended to by an ambulance, but it is not clear whether he was taken to hospital.