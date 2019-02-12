Man sheds nearly seven stone - the weight of his eight-year-old grandchild

Mark Calvert has lost an incredible 6st and 10lbs since July. Picture: MARK CALVERT Archant

From ‘a prisoner’ in his own body to preparing to climb Ben Nevis - Mark Calvert has dropped nearly seven stone after spending more than 20 years severely overweight and fearing for his future.

Enough was enough for the 48-year-old, whose eating habits had caused him to develop type 2 diabetes and high blood sugar levels causing regular visits to the doctors and unnecessary time off work.

Mark, who lives in Woodbridge with his wife and kids, said: “I was a miserable and broken man who in reality was dying, something had to change.

“When I was at my heaviest last summer people would never look me in the eye, I was always seen as the fat man in the room.”

Mark had tried hundreds of diets, restricting his calories and cutting out fats, but nothing ever maintained.

He was desperate and embarrassed when he joined a Slimming World group in July last year, but he has not looked back since.

Mark added: “Some of my colleagues at work had seen great results from joining weight loss groups, so I decided to give it a go - and walking through the doors that night was the best thing I have ever done.”

Mark started his journey at 21 stone 2lbs in July and now weighs 14 stone 6lbs, just 13 lbs off his target weight which he aims to reach by the end of April.

He continued: “I’ve lost my eight-year-old granddaughter’s entire body weight and some more - my family are amazed by my results.”

Before the weight loss, Mark says he knew very little about food and didn’t take much interest, but now he is educated and able to continue eating the food he loves, but in a healthier way.

He added: “I never feel hungry or deprived, I’m always full and if anything I’m eating more than I ever have.”

Mark’s journey has been solely based on improving his health and prolonging his life. Previously he has focussed just on what the scales read, but now he is finding the weight dropping off after revamping his lifestyle.

He is now in remission for diabetes, has been taken off of his blood pressure medication and is thoroughly enjoying his life again.

Mark said: “I’m more active now, I go for walks everyday, I’m being more productive at work, and I’m honestly the happiest I’ve been since my early 20s.”

In terms of exercise, Mark aims to walk 10 miles a day - getting up at 4am every morning to go for a long walk before work, and fitting one in during his lunch break.

To celebrate the huge weight loss achievement, Mark is going to climb Ben Nevis in June - but he says the real challenge now is maintaining his weight loss.

He continued: “I owe massive gratitude to Lisa Palmer who runs the group, I cannot thank her enough - there is no way I am going back to where I was before.”

Lisa runs two groups in Woodbridge and is opening a second group on Fridays in Martlesham, in addition to her Saturday morning class.

Lisa added: “Mark has totally transformed before our eyes and his confidence now is absolutely amazing. Giving someone back their confidence is why I do what I do, there is nothing more rewarding than that.”