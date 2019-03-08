E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Community shocked by sudden death in Woodbridge

PUBLISHED: 13:30 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 09 August 2019

Emergency services were called to the flat on Thursday evening Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Community leaders in Woodbridge have responded to the sudden death of a man in Woodbridge.

The body of a man was discovered in sheltered housing accommodation in the vicinity of Theatre Street at around 6pm on Thursday.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said they had not attended the scene and that they were not treating the death as suspicious.

It's not known how long the body had laid undiscovered.

Woodbridge mayor, Eamonn O'Nolan, is a first responder and was called to the scene.

Mr O' Nolan said: "I am shocked to think that somebody could be lying in their home for so long and have so little contact with the outside world, right in the centre of town.

"You could not be closer to the Shire Hall."

District councillor for Woodbridge Chris Mapey said:"It's always sad when somebody passes away but it's a sad loss for someone to die on their own.

"It's a sad situation."

Mr Mapey implored those that needed support to reach out to the range of services offered in the Woodbridge community.

Valerie Kersey, 74, who lives close to the flat where the man's body was found, said: "The fire crews came around door-to-door and told us to keep our door and windows shut.

"We saw an ambulance here about 5.45pm and then the next thing we saw was the police cars pulling up.

"I did know the man that lived there - he was the kind of person that kept himself to himself."

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the scene just after 6pm.

Five fire crews were sent to the flat, two from Ipswich, one from Woodbridge, one from Haverhill and one from Orford.

Firefighters left the scene from 7pm.

Mrs Kersey added: "It's very upsetting for me and everyone living there to think that he could have been in that flat for a long time without anyone knowing.

"If you don't have family nearby it can be a long time before someone looks to find out where you are."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

