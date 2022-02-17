News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woodbridge garden centre unveils new look and celebrates 125th anniversary

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 5:30 PM February 17, 2022
The ribbon cutting ceremony at Notcutts Ltd in Woodbridge, with mayor Sue Bale

The ribbon cutting for the new look Notcutts Garden Centre in Woodbridge. - Credit: WARREN PAGE

A garden centre celebrated the 125th birthday of its parent company and unveiled its new look with a special ribbon cutting ceremony involving the town’s Mayor. 

Notcutts in Woodbridge welcomed Mayor Sue Bale for a guided tour around the centre, which has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment. 

She was joined by the centre’s vice chair Caroline Notcutt, who spoke about how the family-owned Notcutts chain had grown to have 18 centres nationwide since being established by her great-grandfather Roger Crompton Notcutt in 1897. 

She said: “It was wonderful to welcome customers, colleagues and friends of Notcutts to join the official opening of our new-look Woodbridge garden centre and to launch our special year of anniversary celebrations.  

“It is inspiring to realise how much Notcutts has grown and diversified over the past 125 years, while our passion for gardening and expertise has remained at the heart of all we do. In this celebratory year, I’m excited to look to the future of Notcutts and how we can continue to inspire the next generation of gardeners.”

The new plant canopies at Notcutts garden centre, Woodbridge

The new plant canopies at Notcutts Woodbridge - Credit: WARREN PAGE

The centre has recently undergone a phased modernisation and improvement programme including a new 250-seater restaurant with alfresco dining terrace and a restored woodland nature walk which will remain a permanent wildlife conservation area for customers to enjoy for free.  

In recent months, work has also been completed on a new entrance area at the front of the garden centre and two large outdoor canopies where customers can browse and plants can thrive in all weathers. 

