Woodbridge memory bike takes on the Crafted Classique bike challenge

PUBLISHED: 07:15 28 August 2019

Former mayoress of Woodbridge Clare Perkins and Ian Lightfoot of The Suffolk Rickshaw Company. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Former mayoress of Woodbridge Clare Perkins and Ian Lightfoot of The Suffolk Rickshaw Company. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

The Woodbridge Memory Bike will be an unusual addition to the line up at this year's Crafted Classique cycling challenge.

Ian Lightfoot is taking on the Crafted Classique bike challenge from Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: GEMMA JARVISIan Lightfoot is taking on the Crafted Classique bike challenge from Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Ian Lightfoot, founder of the Suffolk Rickshaw Company, will be taking part in the annual challenge on September 14, setting off from Ipswich Waterfront at 7am on the rickshaw to complete a 60-mile route around east Suffolk in an attempt to raise approximately £4,000.

The money will go towards the maintenance and storage of the bike which has been initiated to help those with mobililty issues travel around Woodbridge with ease.

The Crafted Classique, organised in association with British Cycling, returns for its sixth year with 55km, 100km and 100-mile courses to choose from, taking riders through the picturesque Suffolk countryside.

Mr Lightfoot is taking on the 100km route which takes in more of the coastline areas including Aldeburgh, Orford and Woodbridge.

Clare Perkins and Ian lightfoot are hoping to raise funds for the Woodbridge Memory Bike. Picture: GEMMA JARVISClare Perkins and Ian lightfoot are hoping to raise funds for the Woodbridge Memory Bike. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Explaining the motivation behind the marathon ride, he said: "We are being supported by local businesses but come next year, we will need funding again."

He added: "This will be the longest ride that I've attempted on a rickshaw unaccompanied."

The Suffolk Rickshaw Company already owns four rickshaws with one being used to take paying customers up and down the seafront in Felixstowe.

Former mayoress of Woodbridge Clare Perkins came up with the idea of using a rickshaw for elderly people who may have found it difficult to get transport around the town.

And Ian stepped in.

Mr Lightfoot continued: "We did the Crafted Classic ride last year but this time around I'm doing it myself double the distance."

He has been clocking up the miles in preparation and said: "I have been taking the bike on test runs around Felixstowe and Woodbridge and still going up to the care homes to take the residents out.

"We do need a new storage site in Woodbridge for the memory bike so funds raised will be used for that as well. But it's getting harder and harder.

"If we don't raise enough then we will have to think about getting rid of some of the rickshaws which will be a huge shame for Woodbridge."

The cycle ride will take all day to complete and Mr Lightfoot hopes to raise awareness as well as funds to enable the memory bike to continue in Woodbridge.

For more information, please click here.

