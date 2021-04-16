Inquests opened into death of Woodbridge couple

Published: 5:23 PM April 16, 2021 Updated: 5:26 PM April 16, 2021

The house in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge, where two people were found dead, and (inset) Jonathan Metcalf named locally as one of those who died - Credit: ARCHANT

An inquest has been opened into the deaths of a couple from Woodbridge who were found at their home last weekend.

Jonathan and Sally Metcalf were found dead at their home in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge on Saturday.

An inquest heard that Gloucestershire Police had received a call from Mrs Metcalf's sister to say that Mr and Mrs Metcalf had been found dead in their home by Mrs Metcalf's brother.

Mrs Metcalf's brother had gone to see the couple after they were out of contact for a period of time.

He entered the house after getting keys from a neighbour and found the couple dead.

Home Office post-mortem examinations were carried out on Sunday, April 10 and concluded that Mrs Metcalf died as a result of compression of the neck. Her death is being treated as murder.

Suffolk police confirmed the names of the couple officially on Thursday and have launched a murder-suicide investigation into the pair's deaths.

Tributes have been paid to the couple.

Former mayor of Woodbridge and neighbour Clare Perkins said: "They were a lovely, wonderful couple who were loved in Woodbridge.

"I feel it is a tragedy in the heart of the town, and some people think such tragedies only happen elsewhere. We are all shocked and saddened by this."

Mr and Mrs Metcalf were also "backbone members" of the amateur dramatic group Deben Players, with chairman Steven Parks paying tribute to the couple in a statement.

He said: "Both Sally and Jonathan were members of the Deben Players and this has come as a shock to everyone.

"Sally and Jonathan were both, what I would describe as, backbone members of the society.

"They volunteered for everything going in the society. Sally appeared in many of our productions, helped with set building and backstage during our productions.

"Jonathan always stepped forward for backstage duties and helping with set build.

"We are just planning restarting our activities and to know that it will be without them deeply saddens us. Our thoughts are with their family and friends."

An inquest was opened and adjourned in to the couple's deaths by area coroner Jacqueline Devonish.

A full inquest into the couple's death will take place on December 14, 2021.



