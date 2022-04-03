Police 'extremely concerned' for man who has not been seen for a week

Luke has been missing for more than a week - Credit: Suffolk police

Officers are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a 27-year-old man missing from Woodbridge.

Luke Saldanha was last seen in the east Suffolk town on Saturday, March 26.

Suffolk police described Mr Saldanha as a white male, medium build with short brown hair and said he was last seen wearing a navy-blue Kelly Hansen coat.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are extremely concerned for Luke and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk us on 101."