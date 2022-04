A missing man from Woodbridge has been found safe and well - Credit: Archant

A missing 27-year-old man from Woodbridge, who was last seen in March, has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Luke Saldanha was reported missing from the east Suffolk town on Saturday, March 26.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that Mr Coles has been found safe and well.

He also thanked the members of the public for their assistance with their appeal.