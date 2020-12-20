Published: 7:00 PM December 20, 2020

Harry Lee, from Woodbridge, and Ben Clemo, who lives in London, have released a charity single called 'Lockdown Love' to raise money for Age UK - Credit: Mike Massaro

A Woodbridge musician has written a charity single about how you can't 'Lockdown Love' despite being shut indoors away from friends and family.

Harry Lee, 30, wrote the song with friend and fellow musician Ben Clemo, who lives in London, to bring people's spirits up as we face more time at home away from loved ones.

The song, fittingly named 'Lockdown Love' is all about the idea that you can't stop people sharing the love and being there remotely for one another, with the rise of Zoom and other social media platforms.

The heart-warming melody went live on Friday and involves a video of hundreds of people dancing along to the song from their homes - dotted around Suffolk and elsewhere in the UK.

Mr Lee, who goes by blakey.ldn on Instagram, released the debut single through his brand new pop project Gurlfrendz.

"More than 130 people got involved in the video, and it was really organic," said Mr Lee, who has been singing all of his life.

"Loneliness in the elder generation is higher than ever before, so that's why I wanted to raise money for Age UK.

"Lots of people are worried they can't see friends or family over Christmas, and it's been really sad, so I want this to be an uplifting positive song for people to enjoy."

You can watch Harry and Ben's video on Facebook and you can gift the track to people on Bandcamp and iTunes.