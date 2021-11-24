News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Woodbridge one of the happiest places to live in UK, according to poll

person

Toby Lown

Published: 10:32 AM November 24, 2021
An iconic Suffolk scene - the Woodbridge tide mill set against blue skies

The Woodbridge Tide Mill is an iconic attraction in the market town. - Credit: Archant

Woodbridge has been named as one of the happiest places to live in the UK, according to an annual poll.

The town finished 13th in the 'Happy at Home' index, which measures happiness by looking at factors such as nature and green spaces, friendliness and community spirit, and amenities.

The market town has previously been named the best place to live in the East of England by the Times.

The historic riverfront town boasts a plethora of attractions, that include Sutton Hoo, The River Walk and Tide Mill as well as many independent shops and food venues.

Set on the banks of the river Deben, Woodbridge has a history that includes rope and sail making as well as boat building.   


Suffolk
Woodbridge News

