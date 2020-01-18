New beauty centre and pizzeria heading for riverside town

A popular shopping and eating destination in the heart of Woodbridge is set to be expanded with the addition of a pizzeria and a beauty treatment centre.

An outside view of New Street Market in Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND An outside view of New Street Market in Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The New Street Market at the Bull Ride in New Street has become a thriving complex since it opened six months ago.

It is already home to shops selling items such as homeware, flowers and garden furniture and a cafe/deli, and now owner Sam Denny-Hodson wants to add a wellbeing spa and a 60-seater pizza restaurant.

Plans have been submitted to East Suffolk Council for change of use for part of the 140-year-old building and some internal alterations for the project, which will create seven new jobs.

This will see former residential accommodation in the building changed into three treatment rooms and a studio area transformed into the pizzeria.

Inside New Street Market in Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Inside New Street Market in Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

In a report to planners, Kent-based consultants Studio Gray said the Bull Ride was thriving and had become a new destination for people in Woodbridge.

The company said: "The venue is home to an emporium of businesses, anchored by Homespun - the well established Woodbridge clothing shop and knitwear label from Sam Denny Hodson; Greenroom - a new florist business run by Ed & Abi Hopkins; Pascale - a homewares and lifestyle store run by Pascale Smets; and Canteen - a new cafe and deli run by Mark Scholl with bread by the Pump Street Bakery, all of whom are locals and offer the residents of Woodbridge an exciting blend of locally sourced goods, food and flowers.

In late 2019, the hairdressers adjacent to the Bullride also became part of the New Street Market family, relaunching as New Street Salon."

When Ms Denny-Hodson opened the New Street Market last summer she said it was the "culmination of a lifelong dream".

R&R Spa, run by local beautician Sarah Gregory, will move into the treatment rooms to offer holistic treatments including facials, manicures and massage using ethically sourced products and natural therapies.

The pizzeria will expand the existing food offer from Mark Sholl's Canteen, expanding into the currently unused rear shed of The Bull Ride and operating from late afternoon into early evenings.

The Bull Ride was built in the 1880s by John Grout, who ran a successful horse dealing business and was at that time owner of the nearby Bull Hotel. Until it was redeveloped as New Street Market, the building was for many years used as an antique and furniture showroom.