E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New beauty centre and pizzeria heading for riverside town

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 January 2020

Sam Denny-Hodson of New Street Market in Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sam Denny-Hodson of New Street Market in Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A popular shopping and eating destination in the heart of Woodbridge is set to be expanded with the addition of a pizzeria and a beauty treatment centre.

An outside view of New Street Market in Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDAn outside view of New Street Market in Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The New Street Market at the Bull Ride in New Street has become a thriving complex since it opened six months ago.

It is already home to shops selling items such as homeware, flowers and garden furniture and a cafe/deli, and now owner Sam Denny-Hodson wants to add a wellbeing spa and a 60-seater pizza restaurant.

Plans have been submitted to East Suffolk Council for change of use for part of the 140-year-old building and some internal alterations for the project, which will create seven new jobs.

This will see former residential accommodation in the building changed into three treatment rooms and a studio area transformed into the pizzeria.

Inside New Street Market in Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDInside New Street Market in Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

In a report to planners, Kent-based consultants Studio Gray said the Bull Ride was thriving and had become a new destination for people in Woodbridge.

You may also want to watch:

The company said: "The venue is home to an emporium of businesses, anchored by Homespun - the well established Woodbridge clothing shop and knitwear label from Sam Denny Hodson; Greenroom - a new florist business run by Ed & Abi Hopkins; Pascale - a homewares and lifestyle store run by Pascale Smets; and Canteen - a new cafe and deli run by Mark Scholl with bread by the Pump Street Bakery, all of whom are locals and offer the residents of Woodbridge an exciting blend of locally sourced goods, food and flowers.

In late 2019, the hairdressers adjacent to the Bullride also became part of the New Street Market family, relaunching as New Street Salon."

When Ms Denny-Hodson opened the New Street Market last summer she said it was the "culmination of a lifelong dream".

R&R Spa, run by local beautician Sarah Gregory, will move into the treatment rooms to offer holistic treatments including facials, manicures and massage using ethically sourced products and natural therapies.

The pizzeria will expand the existing food offer from Mark Sholl's Canteen, expanding into the currently unused rear shed of The Bull Ride and operating from late afternoon into early evenings.

The Bull Ride was built in the 1880s by John Grout, who ran a successful horse dealing business and was at that time owner of the nearby Bull Hotel. Until it was redeveloped as New Street Market, the building was for many years used as an antique and furniture showroom.

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dog owner in court after ‘out-of-control’ Alsatian bit and injured farmer

Both airmen appeared before Suffolk Magistrates Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man accused of possessing extreme pornography and indecent images of children

Paul Etheridge appeared before Suffolk Magistrates Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Person dies on outskirts of Ipswich after apparent medical episode

Woodbridge Road East in Ipswich was closed while emergency services dealt with a sudden death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Murder accused is due in court today

Suffolk police have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a woman in Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Matchday Live: Downes heads Town level as he finishes a superb move

Ipswich Town take on Tranmere Rovers this afternoon. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists