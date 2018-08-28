Partly Cloudy

Emergency services called to collision outside Notcutts Woodbridge

PUBLISHED: 16:50 29 January 2019

Two cars have collided outside Notcutts in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two cars have collided outside Notcutts in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police, firefighters and ambulance staff were called to Ipswich Road in Woodbridge this afternoon after a two vehicle collision outside the Notcutts garden centre.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “We were called after 2.50pm to a road traffic collision on Ipswich Road in Woodbridge.”

A Honda Jazz and Hyundai I-20 were involved in the collision.

The road was blocked for a time.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that they had been called to help free someone who was thought to be trapped by removing a door.

Three engines attended the scene: two from Princes Street and a further engine from Woodbridge.

Recovery is currently being called to the scene.

