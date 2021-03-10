Two family-run Woodbridge nurseries sold to new owner
Two nurseries which have been successfully run by a Woodbridge family for the last 15 years have been sold to East Anglian-based Golden Apple Nurseries.
Bridge Farm and Rendlesham nurseries, both in Woodbridge and rated as 'Good' by Ofsted, will now come under the ownership of Golden Apple Nurseries following the sale.
The two purpose-built children's day nurseries were previously owned by Dan and Tina Powick, who left London in 2005 to move back to their hometown in Woodbridge, opening their home to their first few children.
The nurseries have grown from strength to strength over the last 15 years, but Mr and Mrs Powick said it is now time for them to pursue different ventures.
The nurseries, being marketed by Christie & Co, have been purchased by Golden Apple Nurseries which has a proven track record in providing outstanding care to children at its seven sites dotted around Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridge.
Evelyn Wheeler, director of Golden Apple Nurseries, said she feels "blessed" to add the nurseries to its family.
"We have a hard task to follow in filling Dan and Tina’s shoes," said Mrs Wheeler.
"As ever, the team at Christie & Co were outstanding in supporting us throughout, our particular thanks go to Lucy McLean and Sophie Willcox, thank you very much."
Mr Powick said he is "thrilled" to be giving the keys to Golden Apple Nurseries, which already has a popular nursery named Golden Apples in Haverhill.
He said: "I am thrilled to be handing over the nurseries to Evelyn who has a proven track record in providing outstanding care to the children at her other settings.
"It is also ideal to have someone who lives in the East Anglian area and is going to be hands-on with the business.
"Christie & Co was able to find the ideal buyer to take the nurseries forward whilst building on the success we have enjoyed over the last 15 years.”
Bridge Farm and Rendlesham Nurseries were sold at an undisclosed price.