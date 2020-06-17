E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woodbridge Pride organisers call for public to get involved after inaugural event cancelled

PUBLISHED: 14:59 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 17 June 2020

Woodbridge councillor John Jewers hopes that some form of event can go on this year Picture: RACHEL EDGE/JOHN JEWERS

Woodbridge councillor John Jewers hopes that some form of event can go on this year Picture: RACHEL EDGE/JOHN JEWERS

RACHEL EDGE

Woodbridge Pride is set to continue after the inaugural event was cancelled because of the coronavirus.

This summer was supposed to mark the first edition of the event and would have featured a march through the town as well as live music and fireworks down by the Riverside.

However, just weeks after announcing the event, organisers were forced to cancel because of the global pandemic.

Now, however, they are hoping to take continue the event and are hoping that the local community will back their plans to keep it going. One of the ways which organiser and town councillor John Jewers hopes that residents will get involved is by hanging rainbow bunting and flags out on June 27.

“We are encouraging members of the public to put up as many flags as possible,” said Mr Jewers.

“We are going to cover the Shire Hall in rainbow bunting and fly flags at Elmhurst Park and at Whisstocks.

“I wanted to make a visual statement about what Woodbridge is about.”

The flags flown will also represent other gender identities including the transgender, asexual and bisexual identities.

You may also want to watch:

Flags are also expected to be flown in other locations in the town including retailer Barretts of Woodbridge.

Another plan for the event is for committee members to share videos of what Pride means to them.

“We are going to encourage the public to do them too,” said Mr Jewers.

Mr Jewers said that people locally had responded well to the plans.

“We’ve had a lot of very positive feedback,” said Mr Jewers.

“We are a diverse town in terms of sexuality.”

The announcement in Woodbridge, comes a few weeks after Suffolk Pride, which was due to be held in Ipswich later this month announced it would be moving to a virtual festival.

MORE: Woodbridge to host first pride event this summer

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drug dealer jailed after £20k of cocaine and cannabis found in room

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Home and cars defaced with ‘right-wing’ graffiti in Waldringfield

'Right-wing' graffiti has been sprayed on a house and two cars in Waldringfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dogs to patrol SnOasis site after ‘highly dangerous’ trespass incidents pose risk to life

An artist's impression of SnOasis, where there have been reports of anti-social behaviour. Picture: Onslow Suffolk/Snoasis

Revealed: How many people in Suffolk and Essex are on furlough

John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, is concerned about an unemployment 'cliff edge' at the end of the year. Picture: DAVID GARRAD/SARAH LUCY BROWN

Have you seen missing Patrick Pemberton?

Patrick Pemberton was last seen at his home in Newmarket on Saturday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24