Woodbridge Pride organisers call for public to get involved after inaugural event cancelled

Woodbridge councillor John Jewers hopes that some form of event can go on this year Picture: RACHEL EDGE/JOHN JEWERS RACHEL EDGE

Woodbridge Pride is set to continue after the inaugural event was cancelled because of the coronavirus.

This summer was supposed to mark the first edition of the event and would have featured a march through the town as well as live music and fireworks down by the Riverside.

However, just weeks after announcing the event, organisers were forced to cancel because of the global pandemic.

Now, however, they are hoping to take continue the event and are hoping that the local community will back their plans to keep it going. One of the ways which organiser and town councillor John Jewers hopes that residents will get involved is by hanging rainbow bunting and flags out on June 27.

“We are encouraging members of the public to put up as many flags as possible,” said Mr Jewers.

“We are going to cover the Shire Hall in rainbow bunting and fly flags at Elmhurst Park and at Whisstocks.

“I wanted to make a visual statement about what Woodbridge is about.”

The flags flown will also represent other gender identities including the transgender, asexual and bisexual identities.

Flags are also expected to be flown in other locations in the town including retailer Barretts of Woodbridge.

Another plan for the event is for committee members to share videos of what Pride means to them.

“We are going to encourage the public to do them too,” said Mr Jewers.

Mr Jewers said that people locally had responded well to the plans.

“We’ve had a lot of very positive feedback,” said Mr Jewers.

“We are a diverse town in terms of sexuality.”

The announcement in Woodbridge, comes a few weeks after Suffolk Pride, which was due to be held in Ipswich later this month announced it would be moving to a virtual festival.

