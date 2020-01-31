Woodbridge to host first pride event this summer

Woodbridge is set to host its first pride event later this summer.

Woodbridge Town councillor John Jewers is helping to organise the town's first pride event Picture: JOHN JEWERS Woodbridge Town councillor John Jewers is helping to organise the town's first pride event Picture: JOHN JEWERS

The parades are a colourful celebration of the gay and transgender community, and with a growing scene in the town supporters say the time is now right for it to have its own.

"We've got a growing LGBTQ community in Woodbridge," said Mr Jewers.

"From my position on the council I wanted to promote things younger people could associate with but it's not just something for young people."

Mr Jewers said he had visited Suffolk Pride in Ipswich last year and had been inspired by the event put on in the county town.

It returned to the town in 2019 after a five year absence, attracting hundreds of visitors to the Waterfront.

"Woodbridge is quite a progressive place," said Mr Jewers.

"We have a wide range of people and I felt comfortable to say we should give this a go on the council. I found the level of support remarkable."

With the council on board Mr Jewers has set about beginning planning for the event with a committee of others.

"It's a broad range of people in the LGBTQ community with younger people and older people. It's a good representation.

"I feel very optimistic."

Currently the committee hope to be able to host the event in the last weekend of June, and are working towards a date of June 27.

Mr Jewers said that it was hoped that the event would coincide with one of the town's car-free days, which the council hope to have over the summer.

"We are hoping to have a march through Woodbridge and we are hoping to have an event," said Mr Jewers.

Live music and fireworks are also being planned for the pride day.

"We are just hoping to turn the riverside into a big party," said Mr Jewers.

The committee are also hoping to work with local businesses and other community groups to help make the day a success.

While the planning is underway the committee are still looking for people to help get involved with the event.

"We are looking for anybody and everybody," said Mr Jewers.

Anyone interested in helping with the Pride event can get in contact with Mr Jewers through his town council Facebook page.