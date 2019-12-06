Primary schools get creative thanks to music and art festival

The cheque was courtesy of the Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music held in August in Elmhurst Park. Picture: ALONA OCHERT Archant

Organisers of a summer music festival have been helping the next generation of musicians and artists by supporting creative arts at Woodbridge primary schools.

Children from Kyson Primary School in Woodbridge have put their money towards instruments for their orchestra band. Picture: ALONA OCHERT Children from Kyson Primary School in Woodbridge have put their money towards instruments for their orchestra band. Picture: ALONA OCHERT

The team behind the Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music have been true to their word and donated a total of £1,150 across five different primary schools after promising to give back tot he community which supported them over the summer.

In a bid to encourage local talent, Kyson, Woodbridge and Melton Primary School were all awarded £250 whilst Bawdsey and Bealings were given £200 to help provide pupils with art supplies and musical instruments.

The festiva,l held at Elmhurst Park in August, celebrates local talent and was set up to showcase and inspire the music and arts scene within the community.

Bawdsey primary school is using its share of the money to buy an outdoor play sculpture that will be used as a creative space in the spring and summer months.

Woodbridge Primary School also benefitted from the festival and have put the proceeds towards art supplies. Picture: BEN OSBORNE Woodbridge Primary School also benefitted from the festival and have put the proceeds towards art supplies. Picture: BEN OSBORNE

Chairman of governors, Sarah Tattersall, said: "We were thrilled to receive a donation from the Woodbridge Festival.

"Bawdsey pupils are keen musicians, artists and poets. We are looking forward to being part of the festival in 2020."

Programme Director, Ben Osborne, said: "We had such a great response to our event in August and it's a real privilege to be able to help support the creative arts in our local schools.

"I would like to say a big thanks to everyone who attended, our sponsors and the multitude of people who put in their time and effort to make the festival a fantastic and inclusive event.

"We're looking forward to next summer's festival, and are busy planning an exciting programme of music, art, spoken word, community participation and international, national and regional acts.

"We'll be announcing the first headliners and festival dates soon."

Woodbridge Primary School has spent the money on much-needed art supplies including paper, paint, clay, modroc and watercolour tins.

Art teacher Lucy Boland said: "These will allow us to follow the art curriculum more fully and we are very grateful to the organisers and sponsors of this lovely event."

Head eacher at Bealings, Duncan Bathgate, whose school has purchased three ukuleles for its music department, said: "Thanks to the wonderful fundraising work of the Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music we have been able to enable more children to enjoy the thrill of playing real instruments."