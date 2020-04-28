E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: Primary school pupils’ ‘phenomenal’ happy birthday video to headteacher

PUBLISHED: 16:40 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 28 April 2020

Children from Kyson Primary School have wished their headteacher Tom Gunson a happy birthday through a fun video. Picture: ELLEN WIDDUP

Hundreds of pupils at a Suffolk primary school joined forces to give their headteacher a birthday surprise he will never forget.

Children from Kyson Primary School filmed a series of video clips of themselves in full school uniform dancing, cartwheeling, waving and smiling - before asking parents to edit the footage into a three-minute snapshot of home-school life.

The final film was sent to their headteacher Tom Gunson to mark his birthday, with the principal having stay away from school due to the current coronavirus outbreak.

Dani Wilson, mother to Zak, 10, and Tobias, seven, came up with the idea of the Kyson Connected video after her boys complained they were missing their friends and teachers.

She said: “While it’s been a very difficult time for everybody, this situation has also brought out the best in people.

“You only have to look at Captain Tom’s efforts of the weekly clapping for carers to see that.

“Our children entered this lockdown more than a month ago with strength, but it’s hard to stay positive with no idea of when this will end.

“I felt like our children needed to put their own creativity to the test to give each other a little boost – while allowing their friends and family to share their beautiful, smiling faces.

“The kids have been phenomenal at getting involved. It’s been the kind of homework they like best.”

Dani enlisted the help of another parent – Ellen Widdup, editorial director at Felixstowe-based Prominent PR and mum to Kyson pupils Kit, 10, and Zeb, four, to edit the film.

She said: “I couldn’t believe the response we got.

“The children seemed really excited to get dressed up in their white shirts and gold ties and show off their school community.

“When we found out it was the headteacher’s birthday this month, it seemed only right to give it to him as a gift.

“The school has been incredibly supportive of all of its pupils and their families with the teachers rallying round to provide timetables of fun activities, prepare easy-to-follow lessons and even to film bedtime stories which the kids can watch at the end of the day.

“We are very lucky to have this school community and this was an excellent way to celebrate that at a time when everyone needed a little lift and something to make them smile.

“We hope it’s a birthday present Mr Gunson will never forget.”

