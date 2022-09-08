Will Coffey's promotion boost Suffolk Coastal constituency?

Woodbridge is now in the constituency of the Deputy Prime Minister. - Credit: Paul Geater

Voters in the heart of Deputy Prime Minister Dr Therese Coffey's Suffolk Coastal constituency have been following with interest her rise to the second most important job in government.

But most we spoke to felt it would not make a huge difference to constituents - because she already spent most of her time away from the area.

Dr Coffey was promoted to become Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister after the election of her friend Liz Truss as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister.

But most of those we spoke to in Woodbridge felt her promotion would not have a great effect on the area: "To be honest we haven't seen her around much for years since she became a minister - so I don't think things will change much now," one shopper said.

Woodbridge town centre was full of shoppers from a wide area and a number of different constituencies but those from Suffolk Coastal were not too impressed by the news.

Trevor Simpson and Barbara Handscombe were visiting from Felixstowe.

Barbara Handscombe and Trevor Simpson were visiting Woodbridge from Felixstowe. - Credit: Paul Geater

Mr Simpson said: "The only time I've seen her was when she came into the surgery when I'd gone to get my Covid jab last year. She just came in, talked to one of the doctors and went out again. We didn't say anything to her."

Ms Handscombe used to be an ancillary worker at the Felixstowe Community Hospital, and was not impressed by a visit Dr Coffey made there when she was first elected.

She said: "She came in and talked to the doctors and nurses - but did not say anything to anyone else, the cleaners, the cooks and the other staff. They're vital to keep the hospital working and deserved some kind of recognition.

Pat Cuthbert from Leiston hopes Dr Coffey's appointment to as Health Secretary will ensure the town gets a dental service again. - Credit: Paul Geater

But Pat Cuthbert from Leiston was hoping for something special from Dr Coffey in her new role as Health Secretary: "If she can't get us a new dentist in Leiston with that job, then what's the point? That's what I want from her!"



