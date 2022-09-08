News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Will Coffey's promotion boost Suffolk Coastal constituency?

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 6:30 AM September 8, 2022
Woodbridge

Woodbridge is now in the constituency of the Deputy Prime Minister. - Credit: Paul Geater

Voters in the heart of Deputy Prime Minister Dr Therese Coffey's Suffolk Coastal constituency have been following with interest her rise to the second most important job in government.

But most we spoke to felt it would not make a huge difference to constituents - because she already spent most of her time away from the area.

Dr Coffey was promoted to become Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister after the election of her friend Liz Truss as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister.

But most of those we spoke to in Woodbridge felt her promotion would not have a great effect on the area: "To be honest we haven't seen her around much for years since she became a minister - so I don't think things will change much now," one shopper said.

Woodbridge town centre was full of shoppers from a wide area and a number of different constituencies but those from Suffolk Coastal were not too impressed by the news.

Trevor Simpson and Barbara Handscombe were visiting from Felixstowe.

Barbara and Trevor

Barbara Handscombe and Trevor Simpson were visiting Woodbridge from Felixstowe. - Credit: Paul Geater

Mr Simpson said: "The only time I've seen her was when she came into the surgery when I'd gone to get my Covid jab last year. She just came in, talked to one of the doctors and went out again. We didn't say anything to her."

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk railway station renamed for TV filming
  2. 2 290 jobs at risk as meat firm proposes Suffolk site closure
  3. 3 Opening date announced for much-loved Suffolk pub after years of closure
  1. 4 Sewage warning issued for Suffolk beach after heavy rainfall
  2. 5 Port's pay offer to be implemented without agreement of union leaders
  3. 6 Much-loved village pub to stand closed after landlords move on
  4. 7 Tributes paid as man who died in crash is named
  5. 8 'I want to play... but there's a bigger role for me' - Keogh on life at Town
  6. 9 Catalogue of breaches puts GP practice in special measures
  7. 10 A14 reopens after serious crash between lorry and car outside Ipswich

Ms Handscombe used to be an ancillary worker at the Felixstowe Community Hospital, and was not impressed by a visit Dr Coffey made there when she was first elected.

She said: "She came in and talked to the doctors and nurses - but did not say anything to anyone else, the cleaners, the cooks and the other staff. They're vital to keep the hospital working and deserved some kind of recognition.

Pat Cuthbert

Pat Cuthbert from Leiston hopes Dr Coffey's appointment to as Health Secretary will ensure the town gets a dental service again. - Credit: Paul Geater

But Pat Cuthbert from Leiston was hoping for something special from Dr Coffey in her new role as Health Secretary: "If she can't get us a new dentist in Leiston with that job, then what's the point? That's what I want from her!"


Therese Coffey
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Ralph Penny met Detectorists star Toby Jones on a cycle ride in east Suffolk

TV

Detectorists superfan meets show's stars during filming in east Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The A14 has reopened in both directions

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after police incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
RH - Needham Market vs Ipswich Town

Football | News

Ipswich recall Hughes from Torquay

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
xxx_weatherwarning_eastanglia_sep22

Weather warning issued with thunderstorms to hit East Anglia

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon