Woodbridge Regatta breaks tradition with hopes of Bank Holiday bonanza

Woodbridge is breaking tradition this year by holding its annual regatta in May instead of the traditional summer months.

The regatta is an ancient boating tradition in the town with this year marking 182 years since it began.

In recent years it has been held in either June or July but in 2020 it will be held on Sunday May 24 to coincide with the spring Bank Holiday weekend.

Town leaders decided that the change of date would benefit the annual celebration of their maritime history by luring in the tourist trade visiting the region over the bank holiday season.

Councillor and organiser Geoff Holdcroft said: "This year we hope to move to the bank holiday weekend as lots of local people dont go away from Suffolk as they take in the Suffolk Show later that week.

"We will also be holding the Regatta slightly earlier in the day so we can still hold all our traditional events, raft racing, crabbing, boat trips etc.

"Now we can use Whisstocks Place giving a whole new dimension to the Regatta as visitors can now see boat building in the Longshed, the Museum and of course the Tide Mill.

"Fingers are firmly crossed for a dry day but a few showers have never put us off."