E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woodbridge Regatta breaks tradition with hopes of Bank Holiday bonanza

PUBLISHED: 15:28 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 31 January 2020

The annual regatta always pulls in a lot of crowds and this year organisers are hoping for more over the Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The annual regatta always pulls in a lot of crowds and this year organisers are hoping for more over the Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Woodbridge is breaking tradition this year by holding its annual regatta in May instead of the traditional summer months.

This year marks the 182nd Woodbridge Regatta. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThis year marks the 182nd Woodbridge Regatta. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The regatta is an ancient boating tradition in the town with this year marking 182 years since it began.

In recent years it has been held in either June or July but in 2020 it will be held on Sunday May 24 to coincide with the spring Bank Holiday weekend.

You may also want to watch:

Town leaders decided that the change of date would benefit the annual celebration of their maritime history by luring in the tourist trade visiting the region over the bank holiday season.

This year marks the 182nd Woodbridge Regatta and the change of date is to coincide with tide times and the May Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThis year marks the 182nd Woodbridge Regatta and the change of date is to coincide with tide times and the May Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Councillor and organiser Geoff Holdcroft said: "This year we hope to move to the bank holiday weekend as lots of local people dont go away from Suffolk as they take in the Suffolk Show later that week.

"We will also be holding the Regatta slightly earlier in the day so we can still hold all our traditional events, raft racing, crabbing, boat trips etc.

"Now we can use Whisstocks Place giving a whole new dimension to the Regatta as visitors can now see boat building in the Longshed, the Museum and of course the Tide Mill.

"Fingers are firmly crossed for a dry day but a few showers have never put us off."

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Seymours Aldeburgh, a coffee shop and restaurant planned to open in 2020 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Seymours Aldeburgh, a coffee shop and restaurant planned to open in 2020 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman airlifted to hospital after serious bus and lorry crash

Police have closed the road in both directions (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Pedestrian killed in A14 crash was wearing hospital gown, says first-aider

First-aider Ed Smith was first on the sene of an A14 fatal accident Picture: ED SMITH

Young Ipswich striker makes loan move to League Two side Stevenage

Ben Folami pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

Masked man threatens boy with knife near Chantry Park

A teenage boy was threatened with a knife outside Chantry Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman’s body found in river

A body, believed to be that of a missing woman in her 70s, has been found in the Bure.
Drive 24