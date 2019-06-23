Woodbridge Regatta 2019: Everything you need to know about today's event

A record number of entrants took part in the Woodbridge Regatta raft race last year Picture: ROBIN GARROD Robin Garrod

The Woodbridge Regatta and Riverside Fair is 181 years old in 2019 - here's everything you need to know about the event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lots going on at Woodbridge Regatta in 2017 Picture: BRIAN FINBOW Lots going on at Woodbridge Regatta in 2017 Picture: BRIAN FINBOW

Where and when does it take place?: The regatta officially opens at noon, with Songs of Praise led by Churches Together on the Tea Hut stage on the River Wall, followed by the formal opening at 12.30pm by the town mayor.

All the fun takes place along the river from The Tide Mill to the Deben Yacht Club.

How much is admission?: Entry is free and limited free parking is available at Appey School via Cumberland Street.

The event will be supporting 5th Woodbridge Sea Scouts though a street collection.

The Woodbridge Regatta and Riverside Fair drawing large crowds last year Picture: ANDY ABBOTT The Woodbridge Regatta and Riverside Fair drawing large crowds last year Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

What's on?: The finest boats and yachts will be on display on the Rever Deben.

Refreshments will be available at the Tea Hut and a variety of stalls will be positioned along the waterfront.

The 5th Woodbridge Sea Scouts will also be offering boat trips along the river, with any donations welcome for the trip.

This year's event forms part of the Suffolk Day celebrations.

You may also want to watch:

There is something for everyone to enjoy beside the River Deben, including watching yacht and dinghy races, with eight teams vying for the Raft Race prize of an inscribed paddle and bragging rights over other youth groups.

New this year will be the St Ayles Skiff, built in the Longshed and now on the river, as well as the Woodbridge Memory Bike, offering rickshaw rides.

The Tide Mill will be offering free admission and families can head to the bandstand for crafts, games and other activities with a circus theme, as well as registration for the crabbing competition held later in the afternoon.

People can bring their model yachts to sail on the pond or even hire one on the day from the Tea Hut.

Live music will fill the air at The Tea Hut and The Woodbridge Cruising Club.

The traditional conclusion of the Regatta is a Duck Dive at 5.15pm, organised by Woodbridge & District Lions Club, on the model yacht pond.

What the organisers say: Geoff Holdcroft, chairman of the Regatta Committee, said: "The programme for this year has been developed to ensure it has all of the usual activities but it is great to see the return of the swimming races to the event.

"The success and longevity of Woodbridge Regatta is a testament to so many community groups working together.

"I want to thank everyone involved for helping us to put on what we hope will be another fabulous event."

Where to find out more: All the latest information can be found online as well as on Facebook.