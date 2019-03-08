Can you spot yourself at this year's Woodbridge Regatta?

This year marks the 181st Woodbridge Regatta Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

From yachts to rafts and rickshaws, there was something for everyone to enjoy at this year's Woodbridge Regatta & Riverside Fair.

The riverside event provided the perfect opportunity for people to celebrate Suffolk Day, with boat races, music, food and drink fit for the whole family.

Now in its 181st year, the regatta took place on Sunday, June 23 - stretching along the river from The Tide Mill to the Deben Yacht Club.

There were plenty of arts and crafts on offer for everyone Picture: RACHEL EDGE There were plenty of arts and crafts on offer for everyone Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Doors opened at noon, followed shortly by a performance of Songs of Praise led by Churches Together on the Tea Hut Stage.

The regatta was formally opened by the town mayor at 12.30pm, and concluded with the traditional Duck Dive at 5.15pm on the Model Yacht Pond, organised by Woodbridge & District Lions Club.

Visitors enjoyed a range of riverside entertainment throughout the day, including yacht and dinghy races, while eight teams competed for the raft race prize of an inscribed paddle and bragging rights over other youth groups.

New this year was the St Ayles Skiff, built in the Longshed and now on the river, as well as the Woodbridge Memory Bike which offered rickshaw rides.

The Tide Mill Living Museum was open to visitors on the 181st Woodbridge Regatta Picture: RACHEL EDGE The Tide Mill Living Museum was open to visitors on the 181st Woodbridge Regatta Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

There were live music and performances throughout the day Picture: RACHEL EDGE There were live music and performances throughout the day Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The 5th Woodbridge Sea Scout Group Picture: RACHEL EDGE The 5th Woodbridge Sea Scout Group Picture: RACHEL EDGE

There was also a demonstration of Saxon carpentry in the Longshed Picture: RACHEL EDGE There was also a demonstration of Saxon carpentry in the Longshed Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Boat in Whisstocks Place Picture: RACHEL EDGE Boat in Whisstocks Place Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The event also included a fair by the riverside. Picture: RACHEL EDGE The event also included a fair by the riverside. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

There were lots of independent stalls lining the riverside Picture: RACHEL EDGE There were lots of independent stalls lining the riverside Picture: RACHEL EDGE

