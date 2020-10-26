Haunted house owner turns to create spooky Halloween maze as a result of coronavirus

Lorrie Thackeray has created a spooky maze outside his house for Halloween Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Woodbridge man who annually turns his home into a house of horrors has presented his latest offering, a spooky haunted maze.

Rebekah Gooch and Lorrie Thackeray ready for Halloween Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Rebekah Gooch and Lorrie Thackeray ready for Halloween Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lorrie Thackeray has created a unique house of horrors in his home for the past six years to mark Halloween and raise money for charity.

However, this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Thackeray has been forced to change his plans and has instead created a spooky maze in his garden for people to enjoy instead.

“I decided to do an outside maze,” said Mr Thackeray.

“I didn’t think anyone would want to come to see into my home.”

The maze is just as scary as Mr Thackeray’s usual offering - using new creepy audio to help make the spooky event.

Fortunately Mr Thackeray was still able to use his array of horrifying displays and decorations to help create the new spooky location.

There were times this year that Mr Thackeray thought he wouldn’t be able to hold the event at all.

“Usually I start getting ready in September,” said Mr Thackeray.

“I thought there might not be any point.

“I have been watching all the PM’s announcements.”

Mr Thackeray has been forced to put new measures into place including hand sanitising and the limiting of entrance to the maze to smaller groups of people.

Social distancing will also be in place.

“People will only be allowed in their groups,” said Mr Thackeray.

“We are just asking that people respect the law.”

Usually entrance to the haunted house involves a small charity donation.

However, this year Mr Thackeray decided that they would be not taking money directly for a charity as they were unsure how many people will be taking part.

Instead he is asking people to donate to a cause of their choice online via crowdfunding platforms.

Mr Thackeray hopes that should things begin to improve the haunted house can return better than ever next year.

“Last year we had 380 people,” said Mr Thackeray.

“So we’ll look to break that next year.”

The spooky maze at Mr Thackeray’s home will be open from 5pm until 9pm on Saturday, October 31.

