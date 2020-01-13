Hopes for riverside cycle path beside the Deben
PUBLISHED: 19:00 13 January 2020
Proposals have been out forward to create a new cycle path alongside one of Suffolk's most picturesque and popular rivers.
As part of the promise to cut down on carbon emmissions through traffic congestion, community leaders are hoping a cycle path can be put in place along the River Deben in Woodbridge - and encourage people to ditch the car.
Concerns though have been raised about lack of space with walkers commenting that the path is too narrow and would need widening to accommodate the cyclists.
Councillor Eammon O'Nolan, chairing the first climate emergency committee meeting, said: "Wouldn't it be amazing to be able to cycle from Melton to Martlesham on the level, without crossing a road?
"There is strong demand for shared use of the riverpath. Clearly this will require some development, and we are in the early stages of exploring what could be done."
"The Environment Agency, Suffolk County Council and East Suffolk Council are the major stakeholders, and we will be engaging with them in the coming weeks and months."