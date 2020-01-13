E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hopes for riverside cycle path beside the Deben

PUBLISHED: 19:00 13 January 2020

The path beside the River Deben is not wide enough to accommodate cyclists - something Woodbridge is hoping to change. Picture: RICHARD EVANS/ARCHANT

The path beside the River Deben is not wide enough to accommodate cyclists - something Woodbridge is hoping to change. Picture: RICHARD EVANS/ARCHANT

Proposals have been out forward to create a new cycle path alongside one of Suffolk's most picturesque and popular rivers.

Cycling could be the answer to traffic congestion and Woodbridge are hoping to implement a cycle path the river. Picture: DAVID VINCENTCycling could be the answer to traffic congestion and Woodbridge are hoping to implement a cycle path the river. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

As part of the promise to cut down on carbon emmissions through traffic congestion, community leaders are hoping a cycle path can be put in place along the River Deben in Woodbridge - and encourage people to ditch the car.

Concerns though have been raised about lack of space with walkers commenting that the path is too narrow and would need widening to accommodate the cyclists.

Councillor Eammon O'Nolan, chairing the first climate emergency committee meeting, said: "Wouldn't it be amazing to be able to cycle from Melton to Martlesham on the level, without crossing a road?

The climate emergency committee are hoping to introduce a cycle path from Melton to Martlesham Heath. (Woodbridge Regatta 2019). Picture: GEMMA JARVISThe climate emergency committee are hoping to introduce a cycle path from Melton to Martlesham Heath. (Woodbridge Regatta 2019). Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

"There is strong demand for shared use of the riverpath. Clearly this will require some development, and we are in the early stages of exploring what could be done."

"The Environment Agency, Suffolk County Council and East Suffolk Council are the major stakeholders, and we will be engaging with them in the coming weeks and months."

