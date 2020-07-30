E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Soul-funk legend Leee John performs in Woodbridge

PUBLISHED: 19:00 30 July 2020

Leee John has performed a special set in Woodbridge Picture: MARK-ANTHONY ABEL

Leee John has performed a special set in Woodbridge Picture: MARK-ANTHONY ABEL

Archant

Eighties singer Leee John has pre-recorded a special lockdown session to support live music venues in the county.

Leee John has recorded a special set which will be broadcast on Sunday Picture: CARL STICKLEYLeee John has recorded a special set which will be broadcast on Sunday Picture: CARL STICKLEY

The singer, founder of the soul-funk band Imagination, performed in Woodbridge to help raise awareness of the plight of local venues during this time.

The performer took to the stage at the Riverside Theatre to record a special live lockdown session as part of the virtual Woodbridge Festival.

He had been due to perform live this year when the festival was cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The performance included the songs ‘Music and Lights’, ‘In the Heat of the Night’, ‘Body Talk’ and ‘Sensuality’.

Woodbridge Mayor Sue Bale and Leee John Picture: MARK-ANTHONY ABELWoodbridge Mayor Sue Bale and Leee John Picture: MARK-ANTHONY ABEL

He then took part in Q+A with festival DJ and Noise of Art founder Ben Osborne about British black music and the need to protect grass roots venues.

“I started out when I was very young,” said Leee.

“I started working venues like this. It’s a blessing to come to a venue like this, you can have an intimate show and you can see people clearly. It’s more up front and personal.”

You may also want to watch:

Leee said the trauma and upheaval caused by the coronavirus meant music now was more important than ever.

“We are helping people through music, it’s giving them an escape,” he said.

Leee is no stranger to Suffolk having performed in Ipswich during the 1980s.

“There was a lively soul, funk and jazz movement in Ipswich, we want to revive that again,” he said.

While in Woodbridge Mr John met with mayor Sue Bale and young Black Lives Matters campaigners from the town.

Ms Bale said: “People have been completely starved of live events and music has been a bit of a medicine for people.

“Woodbridge is a great place to do this and the ability to stream online is a godsend.”

Leee’s set will form part of a bigger virtual lockdown festival with further performances from J.S & The Lockerbillies, Suffolk singer songwriter Peter Hepworth, and choir Pop Chorus.

The lockdown gig will be broadcast on Woodbridge Festival’s website and from associated social media channels this Sunday, August 2, from 7pm.

Although the festival is free fans are asked to donate money to the Save Our Venues campaign which aims to protect music venues.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after serious crash closes road

An air ambulance has been called to Badwell Road, in Badwell Ash after a serious collision involving one vehicle. Picture: EAAA

Anger in Hadleigh from residents and businesses at social distancing measures

Bookshp owner Jane Haylock is one of the Hadleigh businesses who say the barriers are affecting trade. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Soul-funk legend Leee John performs in Woodbridge

Leee John has performed a special set in Woodbridge Picture: MARK-ANTHONY ABEL

Review: The Secret Garden at Tuddenham Mill - ‘A fantastic re-imagining of a brilliant Suffolk restaurant’

Dining in the Secret Garden at Tuddenham Mill