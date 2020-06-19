E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woodbridge restaurant set to become concept bar under new plans

PUBLISHED: 06:00 20 June 2020

Riverside Restaurant in Woodbridge will become A Listers Picture: GREGG BROWN

Riverside Restaurant in Woodbridge will become A Listers Picture: GREGG BROWN

The popular Riverside Restaurant in Woodbridge is set to become a bar under new plans revealed this week.

Owner Stuart Saunders is currently recovering after having a mini stroke Picture: GREGG BROWNOwner Stuart Saunders is currently recovering after having a mini stroke Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Riverside is to undergo a temporary transformation while owner Stuart Saunders recovers following a mini stroke earlier this week.

Mr Saunders has been running the site, which itself is over a 100 years old, since 1984.

Last week, he announced that he was having to make many of his staff redundant because of the impact of the pandemic on the industry.

Just days later he ended up in hospital and will now be resting at home for some time.

Andy Lister, who will be looking after the Riverside for a time Picture: ANDY LISTERAndy Lister, who will be looking after the Riverside for a time Picture: ANDY LISTER

Andy Lister, who formally ran the 152 restaurant in Aldeburgh, will be creating a new bar in the space to be known as ‘A Listers’.

“The whole point of it is going to be turned into a bar,” said Mr Lister.

“It’s a bit of a play on words with my name and we have a cinema next door.”

Film stars will be the new concept for the bar with the space split into different sections and looked after individually by a waiter.

The Riverside Restaurant haa been closed for some months Picture: GREGG BROWNThe Riverside Restaurant haa been closed for some months Picture: GREGG BROWN

You may also want to watch:

“You will have your own person looking after you,” said Mr Lister.

The new bar will still serve food, including seafood such as lobsters and crabs as well as fresh meats, olives and breads.

When social distancing regulations change Mr Lister hopes to be able to bring more food to the menu.

“With all the restrictions you have to think out of the box,” said Mr Lister.

“Stu wanted to see something different.”

Mr Saunders said that he hopes to be able to return to the Riverside in the future.

“I now must take it a little easy for a little while so please don’t worry about me, everything is good,” said Mr Saunders in a video posted to the Riverside’s Facebook page.

“The restaurant needs to reopen with something around the cinema which is obviously going to be doing fewer people.

“When it is all ready, you will see me return and I will sort something new out to whatever the marketplace is at that time.”

While there may be a transformation in the space there will be familiar faces on site as Mr Lister confirmed that he had already taken on two former staff members from the Riverside and was speaking to more about returning at some point.

A Listers will open its doors towards the end of July.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Almost 10,000 visit Ipswich town centre on first day of shops reopening

More than 9,200 people visited Ipswich town centre on Monday, June 15 as coronavirus restrictions were eased Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest figures show how many eligible pupils have now returned to school in Suffolk

Students returned to face-to-face lessons at Ipswich Academy for the first time in several weeks following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: IPSWICH ACADEMY

‘It’s hellishly hard, but it gets easier,’ says abuse victim as he urges others to speak out

After years of trying to cope on his own, Nick reached out and sought help to transition from victim to survivor Picture: ARCHANT

Town set to lose promising young defender to the United States

Alex Henderson is set to leave Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

Woodbridge restaurant set to become concept bar under new plans

Riverside Restaurant in Woodbridge will become A Listers Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24