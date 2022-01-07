Woodbridge theatre's Snow White panto cancelled

The Riverside in Woodbridge, which was due to host a pantomime next month - Credit: Archant

A pantomime due to be shown at the Riverside Theatre in Woodbridge next month has been cancelled.

Dramatic society The Company of Four's performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs had been scheduled for 11 shows in February.

However, organisers revealed on social media they have made the "difficult decision" to cancel the show.

A statement posted on Facebook said: "It was not an easy decision for us to make but we feel that given the current situation it is in everyone’s best interests not to continue.

"This is a massive blow for everyone involved especially given the enormous amount of work that has gone into the production so far and we thank everyone for their efforts and our patrons for their support."

The cancellations comes after a Cinderella pantomime in Felixstowe was postponed until the end of January after cast members tested positive for Covid.

Earlier this week, all remaining performances of Jack and the Beanstalk at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich were cancelled due to staff illness.