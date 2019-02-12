Road closed for several hours after one car crash

The B1116 near Framlingham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A car crash has closed a major road near Framlingham for hours while emergency services attend the scene.

Suffolk police were called to the incident on the B1116 shortly before 11am today (March 2).

The crash involved a single vehicle and the occupant is believed to be injured. However, the extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

The ambulance service was also called to the scene.

The B1116 has now closed between Kettleburgh Road and Main Road for the past three hours.

It will remain closed until further notice.

Officers are advising drivers to avoid the area while the road remains closed.