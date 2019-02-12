Sunshine and Showers

Road closed for several hours after one car crash

PUBLISHED: 14:28 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 02 March 2019

The B1116 near Framlingham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The B1116 near Framlingham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A car crash has closed a major road near Framlingham for hours while emergency services attend the scene.

Suffolk police were called to the incident on the B1116 shortly before 11am today (March 2).

The crash involved a single vehicle and the occupant is believed to be injured. However, the extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

The ambulance service was also called to the scene.

The B1116 has now closed between Kettleburgh Road and Main Road for the past three hours.

It will remain closed until further notice.

Officers are advising drivers to avoid the area while the road remains closed.

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

