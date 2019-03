Road blocked after vehicle collision in Woodbridge

Bredfield Road in Woodbridge is currently blocked Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Bredfield Road in Woodbridge is currently blocked following a collision between a car and a van.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the road at around 4.15pm.

The road is completely blocked after the collision between a Ford Focus and Mercedes Vito.

Fire and ambulance crews were also called to the scene.

It is not clear if any injuries were sustained at this time.