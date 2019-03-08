E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Major road set to have two-way system in force as burst pipe is repaired

PUBLISHED: 11:33 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 25 October 2019

The burst pipe has caused sewage and tarmac to spread onto the road Picture: Rachel Edge

The burst pipe has caused sewage and tarmac to spread onto the road Picture: Rachel Edge

A major road in Woodbridge is set to have a temporary two-way system as repairs are carried out on a burst pipe.

A two-way traffic system will be implemented on Wood's Lane Picture: Rachel EdgeA two-way traffic system will be implemented on Wood's Lane Picture: Rachel Edge

Residents complained online about a foul smell coming out from a hole which has formed on Wood's Lane, as well as loose pieces of tarmac being scattered on the road.

Anglian Water confirmed it is aware of the issue to their pipe and has requested for Suffolk Highways that a two-way traffic system be in force until October 30.

A spokesman for the firm said: "Our teams are currently working to repair a burst water main on Wood's Lane in Woodbridge that has caused some damage to the road surface.

"No customer supplies are affected and our teams are now planning the necessary repair to the pipe on what is a busy road in the area. Two-way lights will soon be in operation for the safety of road users and our staff.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and we'd like to thank local residents for their patience while we complete this vital work."

