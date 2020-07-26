Rotarians carry out charity ‘marathons’ inspired by Captain Tom

A group of Rotarians have spent the weekend carrying out their own personal marathons to raise money for charity.

Each of the 16 rotarians, from Woodbridge Rotary Club has had to complete their chosen activity 26 times over the course of the weekend.

The members were able to choose their own activity for the event with challenges including, reading 26 aloud 26 scene’s from Shakespeare’s plays to 26 games of tennis.

The oldest member of the club, Ron Hepworth, who is in his 90s, has been hitting 26 golf shots in his garden, while club president Robin Sanders has given himself the tough challenge of walking the 26 miles from Woodbridge to Felixstowe.

The challenge was inspired by the recent charity work of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised £42 million by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday earlier this year.

All of the money raised in the challenge will go to brain injury charity, Headway Suffolk.

David Crane, communications and marketing officer at Headway Suffolk, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many rotary members getting involved with fun and fitness-improving activities and enjoying the beautiful Suffolk landscape.

“We are very grateful for the support of Woodbridge Rotary Club and its members at a time when we’ve had to postpone or cancel fundraising events due to Covid-19.

“This is invaluable in helping us to continue our services for the local community who need our support.”

Those wishing to donate to the Rotarians fundraiser can do so by visiting the Woodbridge Rotary Club website.