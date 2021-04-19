Published: 5:30 AM April 19, 2021

The Saleroom in Woodbridge is to become a three-bedroom home - Credit: Google Maps

New plans have been given the go-ahead to turn a former auction house in Woodbridge into a home.

The Saleroom in Theatre Street has been out of use since 2018. The structure itself has a long and varied history.

The building was previously known as the Fisher Theatre and dates back to 1813. It was built by David Fisher for his 'Norfolk and Suffolk Company of Comedians'. and remained a theatre until 1861.

For almost 100 years after that it was known as the National School. In the 1960s it was sold on to become an auction house.

The site is now Grade II listed.

Initial plans for the conversion of the redundant site were submitted and approved two years ago.

According to the latest design and access statement, submitted by Peter Wells Architects, work is continuing under this previous permission to turn the car park into two new build houses which are being sold and developed separately to the main building.

The latest application refers solely to the main saleroom building itself.

Previous permission had been granted to turn this building into a four bedroom house but the plans have since been scaled back to three bedrooms with other smaller changes being made to the plans.

The design and access statement states that this change will allow the room sizes to be more generous and will reduce the amount of subdivision needed in the listed property.

"The design concept for the conversion of the listed building is to retain the fabric and character of the 19th-early-20th century building, and undertake minimal alteration," read the statement.

"The proposed internal layout has been arranged to utilise the existing structure and openings, to minimise the loss of historic building fabric."

The plans were recommended for approval by Woodbridge Town Council.

An East Suffolk planning officer also recommended that the revised plans go-ahead stating in their report that "this application will preserve the special interest of affected listed buildings and help to ensure its long-term contribution to the character and appearance of the Woodbridge Conservation Area".

The plans have since been approved by East Suffolk Council.