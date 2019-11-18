Woodbridge School appoints first ever female head teacher

Shona Norman is the first female head teacher ever to be appointed at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL Archant

A new head teacher has been announced for Woodbridge School - with its first female leader ever to be appointed in its 443 year history.

Shona Norman has been teaching at Woodbridge School for 17 years and succeeds Dr Richard Robson, who left in May Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL Shona Norman has been teaching at Woodbridge School for 17 years and succeeds Dr Richard Robson, who left in May Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Shona Norman has been awarded the top job permanently having been its temporary head since May.

She stepped in following the departure of previous head Dr Richard Robson after less than a year in the role.

Ms Norman has been at Woodbridge for 17 years and will formally take over on New Year's Day.

The school is part of the Seckford Foundation, a charitable trust founded in the 16th century, and opened in 1577.

Woodbridge School Picture: PHIL MORLEY Woodbridge School Picture: PHIL MORLEY

She said: "I am truly honoured to be given the opportunity to help our community write the next chapter for this fabulous and unique school.

"We have one of the best learning cultures of any education establishment, an expert and committed teaching staff, and over 750 vibrant and engaging pupils.

"I'm very grateful to the board and governors of the Seckford Foundation for the trust they have put in me to lead our school, and realise the many opportunities that lie ahead."

Ms Norman graduated in English Literature at London University and then trained to become a teacher at Cambridge University.

She began at Woodbridge as an English teacher, returning to Cambridge to complete leadership qualifications.

Roger Finbow, the chair of the Seckford Foundation, said: "We are delighted with the outcome of this extensive selection process and our decision to invite Shona to lead our school.

"Experience, style, competency and cultural fit were critical aspects of our decision and Shona stood out as a clear leader with the right vision and values.

"Woodbridge offers a rich and vibrant learning environment for students from four to 18 years and we are excited to give Shona the opportunity to build on the great work she has done."

Seckford Trust was established by Thomas Seckford, who was born at Seckford Hall near Woodbridge in 1515.

He became a prominent lawyer who served Queen Elizabeth I and amassed a considerable fortune.

The trust also operates Seckford Almshouses, the Deben Family Centre, and gives grants to individuals and organisations.