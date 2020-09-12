E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Double Olympian head of hockey set to launch school’s new astro pitch

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 September 2020

Head of Woodbridge School Shona Norman watches the start of the dismantling of the existing astro pitch Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Head of Woodbridge School Shona Norman watches the start of the dismantling of the existing astro pitch Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Woodbridge School is installing a new all-weather astro pitch, to be completed in October.

The new TigerTurf surface being laid on the astro pitch at Woodbridge School. Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOLThe new TigerTurf surface being laid on the astro pitch at Woodbridge School. Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

The school’s head of hockey, Mariette Rix, South African field hockey player and double Olympian in 2008 and 2012, said: “Excitement is building every day we see the new surface and upgraded facilities progress.

“Staff and pupils have spoken about ‘When we get a new pitch’ for some time and to see it become a reality is the biggest pleasure and privilege.”

Shona Norman, Head of Woodbridge School, said: ”We have been committed to refurbishing our existing astro pitch for some time and, now, we have been able to bring this important upgrade forward into the summer holidays, to the tremendous benefit of all our students.”

Work gets under way dismantling the existing astro pitch Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOLWork gets under way dismantling the existing astro pitch Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

The school has appointed McArdle Sport Tec to refurbish its existing facility. The previous sand-filled surface is being replaced with a more advanced sand-dressed TigerTurf system, with a full refurbishment including improved LED floodlighting.

The pitch will be used by the senior school’s hockey teams – which include 15 county players and two England Hockey Performance Centre players – as well as by Woodbridge School Prep for some of its hockey games lessons. It will also provide a valuable facility for other sports and activities, such as PE, cricket and football.

The pitch will be available for private hire, and Woodbridge School will be looking for new ways in which it can be used to support the local community.

