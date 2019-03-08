Woodbridge School headteacher resigns after less than a year

Dr Richard Robson has left his role at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL Archant

The head of Woodbridge School, Dr Richard Robson, has resigned from his role, parents have been told.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Parents of pupils set to join the school in September received an email on Friday morning telling them that there would be some changes in "School leadership arrangements" and that Dr Robson would be leaving the school with immediate effect.

It's not been disclosed as to why Dr Robson resigned from his role at this time but parents were told that deputy head Shona Norman would be taking over in the short term.

Dr Robson had spent less than a year in the role having joined the school in June 2018.

He replaced previous head Neil Tetley, and had previously spent three years as headmaster at St Bede's College in Manchester.

Dr Robson, who taught English, is a former professional actor and musician.

In addition he has served on the Independent Schools Inspectorate for a decade and had served on the Headmasters' and Headmistresses' Conference (HMC) Inspection Sub-Committee.

You may also want to watch:

In his email to parents, Roger Finbow, chairman of governors at the school, said they had "acted swiftly" to ensure continuity for the students.

"The Governors will now look to identify a new leader who is fully aligned with the cultural ethos of the senior school," said Mr Finbow.

"This search may take some time, but we are confident that Miss Norman has the skills and the support necessary to ensure that it is business as usual at Woodbridge while a permanent successor is found."

Mr Finbow added that students arriving at the school "that continues to focus all its attentions on giving the best and widest possible education for its pupils."

He asked any concerned parents to get in touch with the school to discuss the issue further.

A spokesman for Woodbridge School said: "Woodbridge School confirms that by mutual agreement Dr Richard Robson will be stepping down from his role as Head of the senior school with immediate effect.

"Miss Shona Norman, the Senior Deputy Head, will assume the role of Head until a permanent successor is appointed.

"Miss Norman has been a teacher here for 17 years, and is an extremely experienced leader, who is highly respected by the staff and the pupils."