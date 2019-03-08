Pupils take lesson with internationally acclaimed violinist

Professional violinist Sophie Langdon (centre) shares her expert performance techniques with young musicians at Woodbridge School. (Centre right) Jonathan Turner, Acting Director of Music at Woodbridge School. Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL Archant

Pupils at a Suffolk school have recently taken a professional performance lesson with a renowned global musician.

Woodbridge School was paid a visit by one of Britain's top violinists Sophie Langdon, who has played with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Symphony Orchestra and broadcasts regularly on BBC Radio 3.

Ms Langdon is also a professor of violin at the Royal Academy of Music in London and took the pupils under her musical wing for the workshop where she taught confidence building techniques in an enhanced performance lesson.

Jonathan Turner, acting director of music at Woodbridge School, said:

"A huge thank you to Sophie Langdon for providing this unique opportunity for pupils at Woodbridge School.

"There was a real feeling of 'zen' in the room and every pupil spoke of the positive effects of the exercises and meditation, which allowed them to fully immerse in a state of conscious calm.

"I am very hopeful that our young musicians will be able to take these techniques forward in their own solo performances, and we look forward to inviting Sophie back to Woodbridge for more workshops in the future."

