Pupils make Mindfulness videos and run to raise funds for Home-Start in Suffolk

Woodbridge School Prep pupils practise Mindfulness. The pupils have made videos as part of the #Woodbridge4Woodbridge campaign Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL PREP WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL PREP

Students from Woodbridge School are raising money for community charity Home-Start in Suffolk, and working to promote mental wellbeing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupils and staff at Woodbridge School are pulling together to raise funds for Home-Start in Suffolk via the Woodbridge4Woodbridge Challenge Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL Pupils and staff at Woodbridge School are pulling together to raise funds for Home-Start in Suffolk via the Woodbridge4Woodbridge Challenge Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

In the run-up to Christmas, pupils and staff from both the senior and prep schools have set themselves a new #Woodbridge4Woodbridge Challenge.

The fundraiser is running from November 9 to 20, and the aim is to cover as many miles as possible, raising money through sponsorship.

Shona Norman, Head of Woodbridge School, said that during the second lockdown: “It is especially important that we do all that we can to keep our minds and bodies healthy and active, so whether it is a sponsored run, walk or cycle, every little counts.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Double Olympian head of hockey launches school’s new astro pitch

Woodbridge School Prep has also launched its own Mindful Moments campaign as part of its its #Woodbridge4Woodbridge programme, and will be making videos available on its YouTube channel and social media, featuring simple-to-follow Mindfulness techniques.

Nicola Mitchell, Head of Woodbridge School Prep, said: “The ability to be calm and ‘in the present moment’ is such an important ‘life skill’, and we want to share how our Mindfulness practices at Woodbridge School Prep may be able to help many more people. From reception and throughout the school, Mindfulness is embedded into our curriculum to support the wellbeing of both children and staff.

“We also know that our parents have benefitted from the workshops that they have attended with us. We hope that, by sharing our regular ‘Mindful Moments’, the wider Woodbridge community may also benefit during this difficult time.”

For more details on the campaign and fundraiser, visit the fundraising page, and search for @woodbridgeschool on Facebook. You can also see the Mindfulness videos at www.youtube.com/user/woodbridgeschool