E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pupils make Mindfulness videos and run to raise funds for Home-Start in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 17:43 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:49 16 November 2020

Woodbridge School Prep pupils practise Mindfulness. The pupils have made videos as part of the #Woodbridge4Woodbridge campaign Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL PREP

Woodbridge School Prep pupils practise Mindfulness. The pupils have made videos as part of the #Woodbridge4Woodbridge campaign Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL PREP

WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL PREP

Students from Woodbridge School are raising money for community charity Home-Start in Suffolk, and working to promote mental wellbeing.

Pupils and staff at Woodbridge School are pulling together to raise funds for Home-Start in Suffolk via the Woodbridge4Woodbridge Challenge Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOLPupils and staff at Woodbridge School are pulling together to raise funds for Home-Start in Suffolk via the Woodbridge4Woodbridge Challenge Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

In the run-up to Christmas, pupils and staff from both the senior and prep schools have set themselves a new #Woodbridge4Woodbridge Challenge.

The fundraiser is running from November 9 to 20, and the aim is to cover as many miles as possible, raising money through sponsorship.

Shona Norman, Head of Woodbridge School, said that during the second lockdown: “It is especially important that we do all that we can to keep our minds and bodies healthy and active, so whether it is a sponsored run, walk or cycle, every little counts.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Double Olympian head of hockey launches school’s new astro pitch

Woodbridge School Prep has also launched its own Mindful Moments campaign as part of its its #Woodbridge4Woodbridge programme, and will be making videos available on its YouTube channel and social media, featuring simple-to-follow Mindfulness techniques.

Nicola Mitchell, Head of Woodbridge School Prep, said: “The ability to be calm and ‘in the present moment’ is such an important ‘life skill’, and we want to share how our Mindfulness practices at Woodbridge School Prep may be able to help many more people. From reception and throughout the school, Mindfulness is embedded into our curriculum to support the wellbeing of both children and staff.

“We also know that our parents have benefitted from the workshops that they have attended with us. We hope that, by sharing our regular ‘Mindful Moments’, the wider Woodbridge community may also benefit during this difficult time.”

For more details on the campaign and fundraiser, visit the fundraising page, and search for @woodbridgeschool on Facebook. You can also see the Mindfulness videos at www.youtube.com/user/woodbridgeschool

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Developer hits out at refusal of plans for seaside cafe

The site of the proposed seaside cafe. Credit: Google Maps

New data breaks down where coronavirus cases have been reported in Suffolk

New data breaks down where coronavirus cases are in Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Developer hits out at refusal of plans for seaside cafe

The site of the proposed seaside cafe. Credit: Google Maps

New data breaks down where coronavirus cases have been reported in Suffolk

New data breaks down where coronavirus cases are in Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man accused of stabbing stranger in Ipswich street

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Daniel Marsden. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Pupils make Mindfulness videos and run to raise funds for Home-Start in Suffolk

Woodbridge School Prep pupils practise Mindfulness. The pupils have made videos as part of the #Woodbridge4Woodbridge campaign Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL PREP

Building work begins to convert former council offices into homes

How the homes planned on the former Mid Suffolk District Council offices in Needham Market could look. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

Hadleigh likely to face more Covid-19 restrictions when lockdown ends, mayor believes

Frank Minns, mayor of Hadleigh. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND