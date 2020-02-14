Entry date revealed for 2020 Woodbridge 10K

The date for entries for this year's Woodbridge 10k has been announced.

The popular 10k race, now in its 39th year, will be held this year on May 17.

The route sees hundreds of runners race around the riverside town with residents spilling onto the streets to cheer on racers.

The race is organised by local running group, the Woodbridge Shufflers, with all money raised going to charity.

Each year the race raises thousands of pounds for worthy causes.

It has now been announced that entries for those hoping to take part in the race will open on March 14 at 12pm.

Those hoping to take part should be prepared to register quickly as the event is so popular that all space are often booked up in around 30 minutes.

For more information about race entry, the route and facilities, visit the Woodbridge Shufflers website.