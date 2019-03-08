Suffolk retreat crowned 'day spa of the year'

Bathsheba Spa staff with their award from the London Hair and Beauty Awards ceremony

A Suffolk spa has capped a successful first year in business by being named day spa of the year at a lavish awards ceremony in London.

Bathsheba Spa in Woodbridge, which only opened in January, fought off competition from 12 other spas to take first prize in its category at the London Hair and Beauty Awards.

The owners of the spa, Elyse Childs and Yvette Anderson, were thrilled to be recognised after their business made huge strides in the last year.

Miss Childs, who works as a therapist, said: "Just to be nominated, as a business outside of London, was amazing. To win is fairly surreal to be honest.

"It's confirmation that we're doing something right."

Bathsheba was the only spa nominated in its category to be based outside of the capital.

Miss Childs paid tribute to her clients, many of whom had followed her to Bathsheba, for their backing in the spa's first year of business.

She said: "We would like to thank all of our clients, both new and old, for their continued support."