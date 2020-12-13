New festival announced for Woodbridge

Published: 8:00 AM December 13, 2020

Jan Pulsford and Clare Perkins have announced a new festival for Woodbridge - Credit: Archant

A new festival will be taking place in Woodbridge next year.

The Spirit of Place festival comes from the organisers of the popular Beowulf Festival, which took place in the town in 2018.

The five-day festival took over the town's riverside with live music, renactors and even a dragon made out of recycled plastic.

Jan Pulsford and Clare Perkins had hoped to stage another Beowulf Festival this year but their plans were waylaid by the outbreak of the coronavirus and the event had to be cancelled.

Rather than try to host the festival again next year, the pair have come up with the new festival to replace it.

The Spirit of Place festival will be split up into different one-day events which will take place on the first Sunday of each month from March to September 2021.

Each event will focus on a different spirit with the moon, the river and the rose all set to be centrepieces for the events.

The days will feature live music, words, film, art installations and more to help celebrate the spirit of each element.

Ms Perkins said that she was looking forward to being able to offer something back to the town following the difficulties that the coronavirus had brought in 2020.

"It will give people a bit of a lift after this year," said Ms Perkins.

"It'll be very creative."

It's hoped that the illuminations on the Tide Mill which proved popular at the end of the Beowulf Festival will also return, subject to further funding.

The event organisers have been helped massively by a successful application for funding from the Arts Council who have provided a small grant for the spirit festival days.

"We are absolutely over the moon," said Ms Perkins.

"It means that we can do it.

"We hope the community will have something to look forward to throughout the year."

Ms Perkins said she hoped that the events would help the Woodbridge Longshed and the businesses in the area around Whisstocks Place.

All the events will follow the guidelines in place at the time they are due to take place.

The first tickets for the events have already gone on sale and can be bought online.