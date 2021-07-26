Street food festival promises 'holiday vibes' on riverside this weekend
- Credit: Woodbridge Festival
Organisers of a Woodbridge street food festival with live DJ music have promised the event will bring "European holiday vibes" to the town this weekend.
Street Feast by the River, on the banks of the Deben, is being held in Whisstocks Square on Saturday afternoon.
It has been inspired by French summer fêtes, which bring communities together in the summer sunshine.
DJ team Ben Osborne and Jack Hemingway will be performing live music throughout the festival, with four pop-up food takeaways set to be installed.
The free event is being organised by Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music and being supported by Woodbridge Town Council.
Mr Osborne said: "It's great to have accessible community events like this happening as we come out of the pandemic, especially as so many local events and summer fetes have been unable happen.
You may also want to watch:
"Our friends on the continent have always been good at doing these type of celebrations, so this will hopefully bring some European holiday vibes to those of us who aren't getting abroad again this summer."
Most Read
- 1 'It's gone crazy' - Boss of Town's promotion rivals on League One spending
- 2 Warning of 'severe' flooding in west Suffolk
- 3 Town in talks to sign Barnsley forward Chaplin
- 4 Mapped: Check the Covid rate in your Suffolk neighbourhood
- 5 Ipswich Town closing in on deal to sign Rangers defender Edmundson
- 6 Popular Southwold fish and chip shop for sale for £850k
- 7 Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life
- 8 Ipswich target Jacobs on his Town talks and chances of a Portman Road move
- 9 How bride paid £1 for vintage wedding dress
- 10 Hadleigh dad fights to reverse diabetes diagnosis