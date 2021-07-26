Street food festival promises 'holiday vibes' on riverside this weekend

Published: 1:15 PM July 26, 2021

The festival is being held on the banks of the River Deben in Woodbridge this weekend - Credit: Woodbridge Festival

Organisers of a Woodbridge street food festival with live DJ music have promised the event will bring "European holiday vibes" to the town this weekend.

Street Feast by the River, on the banks of the Deben, is being held in Whisstocks Square on Saturday afternoon.

It has been inspired by French summer fêtes, which bring communities together in the summer sunshine.

DJ team Ben Osborne and Jack Hemingway will be performing live music throughout the festival, with four pop-up food takeaways set to be installed.

The free event is being organised by Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music and being supported by Woodbridge Town Council.

Mr Osborne said: "It's great to have accessible community events like this happening as we come out of the pandemic, especially as so many local events and summer fetes have been unable happen.

"Our friends on the continent have always been good at doing these type of celebrations, so this will hopefully bring some European holiday vibes to those of us who aren't getting abroad again this summer."