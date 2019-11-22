E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hundreds lose power following underground cable fault

PUBLISHED: 08:43 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:43 22 November 2019

UK Power Networks apologised for the disruption Picture: ARCHANT

Hundreds of homes were hit by power cuts this morning following an underground cable fault.

At one point, almost 700 customers were affected by the outage in parts of Woodbridge, Martlesham and nearby villages between the A12 and River Deben.

UK Power Networks said: "An underground electricity cable faulted on our high voltage network, causing an area wide power cut.

"We're sorry for any disruption this may be causing."

The company said disruption was expected to last until about 9am.

