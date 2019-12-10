Brazen thief with crowbar steals £670 from charity

This picture was taken at last year's Christmas dinner held by the Salvation Army in Woodbridge and shows what an invaluable service they provide. Picture: THE SALVATION ARMY Archant

A thief used a crowbar to smash into the Salvation Army's Woodbridge office and steal £670 from a security safe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The brazen burglary happened after the charity had raised cash from the town's Christmas street fair.

It was discovered when Major Alan Hill, who oversees the branch, arrived for a church service the following morning at 9.30am.

You may also want to watch:

Police and forensic teams later visited the scene, while security cameras featured a man wearing a Russian ushanka-style hat with ear flaps and a hoody obstructing his face from view.

Mr Hill said he was "disappointed" by the break-in overnight on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1.

He said: "I pray that they do something good with it. This type of incident is always disappointing but you can't let it get to you otherwise it will ruin everything."

However he confirmed that a £1,000 donation from Woodbridge Town Council was not amongst the money stolen, as that had already been safely deposited in the Salvation Army's bank account.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 37/72531/19, or visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update