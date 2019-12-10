E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Brazen thief with crowbar steals £670 from charity

PUBLISHED: 15:09 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 10 December 2019

This picture was taken at last year's Christmas dinner held by the Salvation Army in Woodbridge and shows what an invaluable service they provide. Picture: THE SALVATION ARMY

This picture was taken at last year's Christmas dinner held by the Salvation Army in Woodbridge and shows what an invaluable service they provide. Picture: THE SALVATION ARMY

Archant

A thief used a crowbar to smash into the Salvation Army's Woodbridge office and steal £670 from a security safe.

The brazen burglary happened after the charity had raised cash from the town's Christmas street fair.

It was discovered when Major Alan Hill, who oversees the branch, arrived for a church service the following morning at 9.30am.

You may also want to watch:

Police and forensic teams later visited the scene, while security cameras featured a man wearing a Russian ushanka-style hat with ear flaps and a hoody obstructing his face from view.

Mr Hill said he was "disappointed" by the break-in overnight on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1.

He said: "I pray that they do something good with it. This type of incident is always disappointing but you can't let it get to you otherwise it will ruin everything."

However he confirmed that a £1,000 donation from Woodbridge Town Council was not amongst the money stolen, as that had already been safely deposited in the Salvation Army's bank account.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 37/72531/19, or visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Most Read

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Family’s tribute to ‘wonderful’ father as they honour his last wish

Matthew Clark was a keen sailor and a long time member of the Aldeburgh Yacht Club. Picture: FRED CLARK

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Family’s tribute to ‘wonderful’ father as they honour his last wish

Matthew Clark was a keen sailor and a long time member of the Aldeburgh Yacht Club. Picture: FRED CLARK

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Naive’ restaurant owner paid strangers to remove rubbish dumped nearby

Nurul Alam appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ed Sheeran donates pre-loved jeans and shoes to new charity shop

Ed Sheeran is an ambassador for EACH after supporting the charity over many years. Picture: EACH

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Commuters facing travel chaos as Greater Anglia experiences ANOTHER day of signalling problems

Greater Anglia passengers are facing more commuting chaos amid Network Rail signalling problems Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Brazen thief with crowbar steals £670 from charity

This picture was taken at last year's Christmas dinner held by the Salvation Army in Woodbridge and shows what an invaluable service they provide. Picture: THE SALVATION ARMY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists