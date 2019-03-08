E-edition Read the EADT online edition
House guests repaid host's kindness...by stealing her TV!

PUBLISHED: 06:29 20 August 2019

A television was stolen in the burglary in Woodbridge. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Two men who repaid the kindness of a Woodbridge woman who let them stay at her house after a party by stealing her TV have been given suspended prison sentences.

Sentencing Scott Bradley and Spencer Best, Judge David Pugh said: "This was a particularly unpleasant burglary.

"You'd been allowed to stay overnight in someone's house and you repaid that kindness by returning the next morning when she isn't there and stealing her television.

Best, 21, of Cobbold Road, Woodbridge and Bradley, 25, of Street Farm Close, Tunstall, both admitted burglary at the woman's home in Anni Hedley Close, Woodbridge in December last year and were each given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for 24 months.

They were also each ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work and given a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The men were also ordered to each pay £200 compensation to the victim.

Simon Gladwell, prosecuting at Ipswich Crown Court, said that after staying at the victim's house following a party the defendants had left the property the next day.

The victim had contacted the police at 8pm on December 17 to report that her television had been stolen.

The burglary had been captured on CCTV and when the woman viewed the footage she recognised the defendants.

Mr Gladwell said that following the burglary the defendants had contacted the woman and asked her to drop the charges against them.

The television, which was worth £429, was never recovered.

The court heard that both defendants had a previous conviction for house burglary.

Neil Saunders, for Best, said his client got into trouble after drinking.

He said that having stayed at the house in Anni Hedley Close after a party he and his co-defendant had stolen the television and sold it to get alcohol.

"It was opportunistic," said Mr Saunders.

He said Best had stopped drinking alcohol and was young enough to turn his life around.

Craig Marchant, for Bradley, said his client had was ashamed of what he'd done and had expressed remorse.

He said Bradley had been homeless and using drugs and alcohol but had now found accommodation and had stopped drinking and taking drugs.

He said Bradley had acted foolishly by trying to get the victim to drop the charges but no threats had been made.

