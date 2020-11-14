E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Tributes paid to ‘bold’ and ‘brave’ teacher Jenny Allan

PUBLISHED: 06:00 15 November 2020

Jenny Allan with her fiance Steve Smith Picture: STEVE SMITH

Jenny Allan with her fiance Steve Smith Picture: STEVE SMITH

Tributes have been paid to a beloved teacher who touched the lives of pupils across east Suffolk.

Jenny and her grandson Monty when he was born Picture: STEVE SMITHJenny and her grandson Monty when he was born Picture: STEVE SMITH

Jenny Allan from Woodbridge was 65 when she died earlier this month.

Jenny was a retired teacher who dedicated her life to helping pupils at a number of schools across the county as well as at the young offenders institute in Hollesley.

Her family had come to Suffolk when she was two years old and apart from brief spells away for teacher training, she had always remained within the county.

Jenny was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour on September 16, just over a month later she died.

Jenny and her son John Picture: STEVE SMITHJenny and her son John Picture: STEVE SMITH

In the final weeks of her life Jenny was referred to St Elizabeth’s Hospice who helped her to stay with her family in her last days.

“They were unbelievable,” said her fiance, Steve Smith.

Steve said that Jenny was well known and well liked within the local area with many parents and children coming up her in the street to pass on their thanks over the years.

“So many people wanted to get to know her,” said Mr Smith.

Jenny with her grandson Monty Picture: STEVE SMITHJenny with her grandson Monty Picture: STEVE SMITH

“She lit up everybody’s lives.”

Jenny and Steve had been together for six years and had planned to get married but cancelled when they moved house.

The pandemic this year put pay to them rescheduling the event.

“She was quite a distinct and unique lady,” said Mr Smith.

Jenny and her grandson Monty Picture: STEVE SMITHJenny and her grandson Monty Picture: STEVE SMITH

“She didn’t do anything by the book.”

A group of Jenny’s former colleagues who previously taught with her at Melton Primary School held a candlelit vigil in their homes in her memory.

“She was a true gem of a lady who gave so much joy,” said one colleague.

“She was all about children feeling happy, safe, confident, valued and entertained as they learned,” said another.

Jenny and her daughter in law Picture: STEVE SMITHJenny and her daughter in law Picture: STEVE SMITH

Steve said: “If I had to sum up Jenny in three words it would be bold, unconventional and brave.”

Jenny is survived by Steve, her father Brian, her son John and her grandson Monty.

A funeral is due to take place for Jenny on December 3.

As a result of the current coronavirus pandemic restrictions it will be by invitation only.

Flowers will be from the family only.

Anyone wanting to make a donation in memory of Jenny is asked to donate to St Elizabeth’s Hospice.



